Organic Infant Formula Market size is estimated to reach US$7.2 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The key drivers for the organic infant formula market include increasing concerns about the health and safety of traditional infant formula

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Global Organic Infant Formula Market size is estimated to reach $7.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Organic infant formula can be described as synthetic nutritious food prepared for babies less than 12 months to substitute breast milk. As compared to conventional formula. it is prepared from more natural ingredients such as soy products and dairy milk which are free from chemicals, pesticides, and hormones. In addition to that, protein hydrolysate is also used in infant formula as it helps in blood pressure regulation and rapid absorption of amino acids in the body. Infant/baby formula normally comes in two forms: powdered formula and liquid formula. Vitamins, Proteins, carbohydrates, fatty acids, and antioxidants like beta carotene are the major nutrition ingredients in organic infant formula. In order to circumvent the complications like lactose intolerance, many babies are fed with standard formulas derived from soy milk only. Additionally, quick modernization, altering taste and preferences, spiraling disposable incomes, expanding western influence in the developing world, and augmenting the prevalence of breast cancer in women are factors set to drive the growth of the Global Organic Infant Formula Market for the period 2022-2027.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Organic-Infant-Formula-Market-Research-513337

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Organic Infant Formula Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the North America Organic Infant Formula Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The growth is owing to overwhelming incidences of breast cancer among the American female population, high awareness among the population regarding the existence of such products, quality lifestyles, and high purchasing power because of prosperous economies.

2. Malnutrition, early-age infections, high attentiveness among parents regarding the health of infants, and climbing demand for plant-based milk formula are said to be preeminent drivers driving the growth of the Organic Infant Formula Market. Exorbitant nature because of the strict production process, hampered business activities because of harsh COVID measures are said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Organic Infant Formula Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=513337

Segmental Analysis:

Organic Infant Formula Market Segment Analysis-By Source : The Global Organic Infant Formula Market based on the source type can be further segmented into Plants (Soy and others), Protein hydrolysates, and Milk (Cow, Camel, Goat, and others).

Organic Infant Formula Market Segment Analysis-By Distribution Channel : The Global Organic Infant Formula Market based on Conveyance Mode can be further segmented into. The offline segment held the largest share in 2021.

Organic Infant Formula Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : The Global Organic Infant Formula Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Organic Infant Formula Industry are -

1. Abbott Inc

2. Hain Celestial Group Inc

3. Nestle S.A.

4. Holle Baby Food GmbH

5. Danone S.A.

Click on the following link to buy the Organic Infant Formula Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=513337

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Food Certification Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15481/food-certification-market.html

B. South America Baby Food Product Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15055/south-america-baby-food-product-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062