Taiwan Pesticides Market Booms Across the Globe | Says IndustryARC

Surging Inclination Towards Enhanced Hygiene Resulting In Increased Sales Of Home Insecticides In 2020 Is Projected To Drive Growth Of Taiwan Pesticides Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Taiwan Pesticides Market size is estimated to reach $811.2 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.17% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Taiwan Pesticides are substances that are designed to curb pests. In Taiwan, each pesticide is allowed a maximum residue limit (MRL) for a specific crop category. For example, the pesticide: Acifluorten which is essentially a herbicide has a maximum residue limit of 0.1 ppm for crop category: dry beans. Aldrin is widely utilized as a soil insect control agent together with another organic insecticide termed heptachlor. Insect growth regulators (IGRs) are insecticides that imitate hormones in young insects. They disturb how insects develop and recreate. As per investigations in 1994, no applications of insect growth regulators or microbial agents are utilized by private pest control operators in Taiwan. Anthracnose ailments, brought about by Colletotrichum gloeosporioides, are a global issue and are specifically significant in Taiwan owing to the serious economic injury they bring about to tropical fruits that are raised for regional use and export. Benzimidazoles are fundamental fungicides extensively utilized for curbing these ailments in Taiwan. Sinon Chemical Group in Taiwan services customers worldwide and partners by offering formulated and technical products which may be crop protection chemicals, raw materials, and intermediates in more than 60 countries. Amidst numerous pesticides registered for the safeguard of rice crops in Taiwan, over 40 organophosphorus and carbamate insecticides have brought about apprehension owing to their residues in harvested rice. The surging utilization and reliance on pesticides including insecticides are set to drive the Taiwan Pesticides Market. The soaring count of registered pesticides in conjunction with their increasing dosage is set to propel the growth of the Taiwan Pesticides Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Taiwan Pesticides Industry Outlook.

1. Taiwan Pesticides Market growth is being driven by the presence of different agricultural pests owing to the great temperature, moist subtropical climate, and the exhaustive agricultural system resulting in the greater application of pesticides and crop protection chemicals. However, non-compliance with pesticide standards of Taiwan will lead to recall and exclusion of products and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Taiwan Pesticides Market.

2. Taiwan Pesticides Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Taiwan Pesticides Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Taiwan Pesticides Market Segment Analysis – By Type: The Taiwan Pesticides Market based on type can be further segmented into Insecticides, Fungicides, Herbicides, and Others. The Insecticides Segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Taiwan Pesticides Market Segment Analysis – By Application Technique: The Taiwan Pesticides Market based on application technique can be further segmented into Spraying and Dusting. The Spraying Segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Taiwan Pesticides Industry are -

1. Bayer Taiwan Company

2. Sinon Corporation

3. United Phosphorus (Taiwan) Ltd.

4. Sumitomo Chemical Taiwan Company

5. BASF Taiwan

