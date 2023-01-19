Electrophoresis Market Trends, Growth Factors, Top Key Players, Revenue Analysis with Future scope

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increase in the use of NGS and with there is a surge in the cost of DNA sequencing which is driving the growth of Electrophoresis markets.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electrophoresis Market size is forecast to reach $3.18 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.67% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Electrophoresis is an electrokinetic process which separates charged particles in a fluid using a field of electric charge. It is mostly used in life science to separate protein molecules or DNA and can be achieved through several different procedures depending on the type and size of the material. With increasing funding for research on genomics, proteomics and electrophoresis techniques, a Growing number of Industry-Academia research collaborations and a growing number of nano proteomics are factors driving the growth of the Electrophoresis Market during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16752/electrophoresis-market.html

Key Takeaways

1. North America dominated the Electrophoresis Market in 2019 owing to the increase in capital investment for new drug designs and growing biotechnology research

2. With high growth opportunities in developing countries, increasing demand for personalized medicine are few opportunities driving the growth of the electrophoresis market during the forecast period 2020-2025.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Electrophoresis Market report.

4. Increasing use of electrophoretic in diagnostics tests such as Haemoglobin testing, multiple myeloma testing and blood alcohol measurements are leading to demand for the Diagnostic segment with respect to Application.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16752

Segment Analysis

1. Based on Product Type, Electrophoresis Market is segmented into Electrophoresis Reagents, Electrophoresis Systems, Gel documentation Systems and Others. Electrophoresis Reagents is set to be the fastest growing with a CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period 2020-2025. This is owing to the endless demand for these products for laboratory applications. Also increasing demand for consumables with electrophoresis systems majorly in the research field for proteomics, genomics, drug discovery and personalized medicine is supporting the growth of Electrophoresis Reagents during the forecast period 2020-2025.

2. Based on End Users, the Electrophoresis Market is segmented into Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, hospitals, and Others. Academia and Research centres held the largest share of the Electrophoresis Market during the forecast period 2020-2025. This is owing to a number of industry collaborations and an increase in funding for more research. However, Hospitals are estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period 2020-2025 owing to the increasing number of liver diseases which act as immunodeficiency diseases.

3. Based on Geography, Electrophoresis Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America holds a major shared contribution of 43.7% of the total market share. This is owing to rising capital investment for new drug designs and growing biotechnology research. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2025 owing to an increasing focus on low manufacturing cost advantages which provides growth opportunities for manufacturers.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Electrophoresis Industry are -

1. Aglient Technologies

2. Bio-Rad Laboratories

3.Thermo fisher Scientific

4. GE Healthcare

5. Merck CGAA

Click on the following link to buy the Electrophoresis Market Report

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16752

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Contact Us:

Mr Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062