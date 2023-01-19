Egg Protein Market size is estimated to reach US$10.6 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing health consciousness among consumers and the rising prevalence of obesity and cardiovascular disease are some of the factors driving Egg Protein Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Egg Protein Market size is estimated to reach $10.6 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Egg proteins are utilized in a wide variety of dishes. They have a variety of bioactivities and characteristics that are beneficial to food processing. It is an emulsifier, thickening, gelling, and foaming agent, as well as a texturizer and is also employed in the food, cosmetics, and animal feed industries. Egg protein is high in folic acid and amino acid that helps to maintain and repair body tissue. Riboflavin binding protein (RBP) delivers the vitamin riboflavin from the laying hen's bloodstream to the eggs, where it is required for embryonic growth and development. For the extraction of genomic DNA from bacterial cells, an egg white lysozyme was utilized. Proteins are the building blocks of numerous essential body components, such as bones, muscles, skin, and blood. This is owing to the belief that the human body requires protein to make enzymes, hormones, and other biochemicals that are necessary for survival. Lactose intolerant people can eat egg protein since it is lactose-free. Consumption of egg protein aids in weight loss as well. According to the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), egg production reached over 82 million metric tons in 2019. As the demand for eggs soars among consumers owing to its various health benefits , the market growth is also enhancing. Growing health consciousness among consumers and the rising prevalence of obesity and cardiovascular disease giving rise to the need for egg protein are some of the factors driving the Global Egg Protein Industry forward in the projected period of 2022-2027.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Egg Protein Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to increasing trends toward fitness among consumers that give rise to the demand for protein-based products and thus the consumption of egg protein increasing. Also, consumers are preferring products that contain protein like eggs as it helps to enhance the taste in a variety of dishes. Nowadays, various types of innovative dishes are made with the help of egg protein, and thus the demand for egg protein grows in the food industry which in turn enhances the market growth.

2. Growing health consciousness among consumers and the rising prevalence of obesity and cardiovascular disease are some of the factors driving the Global Egg Protein Market. However, the rising population of veganism is one of the factors impeding the market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Global Egg Protein Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Egg Protein Market Segmentation Analysis- By Type : The Global Egg Protein market based on the type can be further segmented into Whole Egg Protein, Egg White Protein, and Egg Yolk Protein. Whole Egg Protein held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Egg Protein Market Segmentation Analysis- By Application : The Global Egg Protein market based on the application can be further segmented into Bakery, Meat Products, Ice Cream, and Others. Bakery held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Egg Protein Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The Global Egg Protein market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Egg Protein Industry are -

1. Blonyx

2. Bouwhuis Enthoven

3. Ovostar Union NV

4. Merck KGaA

5. Rose Acre Farms

