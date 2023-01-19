Carotenoids Market Size to Boost USD$1.8 billion By 2027 | CAGR 3.2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The surging demand for natural food products including natural carotenoids like astaxanthin is set to drive the Carotenoids Market.

HYDERABAD, KARIMNAGAR, INDIA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Carotenoids Market size is estimated to reach $1.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Carotenoids are an important constituent of all photosynthetic organisms owing to their distinguished photoprotective and antioxidant characteristics. However, their occurrence is not limited to plants, algae, and cyanobacteria, as certain fungi and non-photosynthetic bacteria can synthesize carotenoids also, and numerous animals depend on food-borne carotenoids as visual pigments, antioxidants, or colorants. Astaxanthin is a xanthophyll carotenoid that is discovered in different microorganisms and marine animals. It is a red fat-soluble pigment that does not have pro-Vitamin A activity in the human body, though certain investigations recorded that astaxanthin has more powerful biological activity than other carotenoids. Beta-carotene is a precursor of Vitamin A. Beta-carotene belongs to the family of carotenoids. The typical carotenoids in cereal grains are alpha and beta-carotene, beta-cryptoxanthin, lutein, and zeaxanthin with lutein being the dominant carotenoid compound. Lycopene is a red color plant pigment that serves as an essential intermediate in the biosynthesis of numerous carotenoids inclusive of beta-carotene and xanthophyll. However, contrary to beta carotene, lycopene has no pro-vitamin A activity. Canthaxanthin is a keto-carotenoid pigment extensively distributed in nature.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Carotenoids Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Europe Carotenoids Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to Europe being the largest market currently with carotenoids including beta carotene being the most preferred food coloring agents in the European region.

2. Carotenoids Market growth is being driven by the different health advantages connected with the intake of food including tetraterpenoids with beta carotene being a member of carotenes which are terpenoids (isoprenoids). However, the soaring price difference between synthetic carotenoids and natural tetraterpenoids is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Carotenoids Market.

3. Carotenoids Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Carotenoids Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Carotenoids Market Segment Analysis – By Type: The Carotenoids Market based on type can be further segmented into Annatto, Astaxanthin, Beta carotene, Canthaxanthin, Lutein, Lycopene, Zeaxanthin, and Others.

Carotenoids Market Segment Analysis – By Application : The Carotenoids Market based on the application can be further segmented into Animal Feed, Food And Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics, and Pharmaceuticals.

Carotenoids Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Carotenoids Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Carotenoids Industry are -

1. Chr Hansen Holdings

2. D.D. Williamson & Co.

3. Royal DSM

4. Sensient Technologies

5. BASF

