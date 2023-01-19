Shree Rapid Technologies announces partnership with API Metrology in India

3D metrology solutions from API Metrology India Mr. Vaibhav Shah, Managing Director, API Metrology India handing over the Authorized Reseller Partner Certificate to Mr. Ajoy Masand, Vice President - Sales, Shree Rapid Technologies

SRT partnered with API Metrology India to extend world class 3D metrology solutions for precise measurement of intricate shapes, sizes and processes.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shree Rapid Technologies (SRT) is a leading 3D Printing and 3D Scanning solutions providers in India. SRT is proud to announce the partnership with the Pune based API Metrology India, a subsidiary of Automated Precision Inc., manufacturer of world class 3D metrology solutions.

This partnership that will aid manufacturers to effectively conduct Reverse Engineering, Inspection and Alignment, First Article Inspection, Production Measurement, Prototype Inspection, Calibration, etc.

API has pioneered advancements in laser-based metrology equipment for industrial inspection and calibration. API is continually developing products to deliver innovation and automation to the manufacturing floor.

With the backing of decades of 3D Scanning and Inspection experience, SRT saw a synergy with API Metrology India in serving the Indian Manufacturing industry, by providing a technology that would propel the time and precision to manufacture.

Mr. Nitin Chaudhari, Partner - Shree Rapid Technologies stated:

” Shree Rapid Technologies is excited to add another product in its portfolio for measurements of small sized parts (in mm) up to very large parts (of up to 80 mts) be it optical mode contact Scanning mode or Laser source measurements.

This partnership with API Metrology completes our search for measurement of intricate shapes, sizes and processes that are now in demand for Space, Aeronautics and Defence Manufacturing organizations.”

Mr. Vaibhav Shah, Managing Director, API Metrology India expressed excitement about the collaboration with SRT:

“API India is growing at a rapid pace and closed one of the best year of business in 2022, looking forward with much bigger goals for next 3 years, API believes to have a strong reseller network and SRT fits perfectly with the past 14 years’ experience in metrology and scanning with a strong team and excellent market presence.

API’s brand new 9D LADAR is the future of automated scanning and the best way to measure small to large component of any shape and size. It will completely change the way 3d scanning is done today. We wish SRT team all the best and support to make 2023 a great start of this new journey and to make it successful.”

About Shree Rapid Technologies:

Shree Rapid Technologies, an industry leader in supplying Additive Manufacturing & 3D Scanning Technology and Services through global brands such as 3D Systems, Formlabs, 3D Ceram, Miicraft, DyeMansion, ZEISS, Hands on Metrology, BMF, BCN3D, MAE, Cartacci, Techmata, Titomic and more was founded in 2007 by Mr. Nitin Chaudhari & Mr. Shashidhar Kumar who were one of the first promoters of Additive Manufacturing in India. With their continuous efforts SRT became the backbone of 3D printing services. SRT also launched a unique Customer Innovation Centre in Mumbai to give clients a glimpse of the 3D Printing world housing all the technologies under one roof, enabling 3D technologies and AM workflows in India aiming to grow and make a Atmanirbhar Bharat.

About API Metrology India:

API Metrology India, based in Pune, is the subsidiary of Automated Precision Inc. and it is into portable metrology solutions. API is the known name in laser trackers and machine tool calibration market in India.

For more than three decades, API’s advanced dimensional metrology equipment has developed customized solutions for leading companies, like Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Voith Hydro, and Ford. API’s award-winning products, including Radian Laser Tracker, XD Laser, and automated inspection equipment, are manufactured in the US for companies globally. API Services specializes in 3D measurements and high-volume metrology solutions and is home to some of the world’s leading metrology technical experts. With over 200 years combined experience, they are the authority on 3D measurement systems from trackers to digital photogrammetry to 3D Scanning and beyond. API’s products and services can be used for part inspection, assembly, calibration, machine tool error mapping, 3D CAD modelling, and reverse engineering.