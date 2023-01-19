Shankar Ram Appointed as Chairman of the TiE Global Board

TiE Global Chair and Vice Chair 2023

New Trustees Elected to the Board; Rakesh Kamdar Appointed as Vice-Chairman

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TiE Global announced that Ram Shankar was elected as the Chairman and Rakesh Kamdar as Vice Chairman of the Global Board of Trustees for 2023.

Shankar is a serial Entrepreneur, Mentor, and Investor. He has started multiple companies and has had successful exits, including exits to UPS and E&Y. Shankar has been on the Board of community banks, nonprofit organizations, and multiple startups. He is currently on the Board of Food Finders, TiE SoCal, TiE Global and a few startups. Shankar is an active angel investor in the US and India.

Rakesh Kamdar is a serial entrepreneur and founder of DB Healthcare, Inc, which specializes in staffing and consulting services for hospitals, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical devices companies. Before DB Healthcare, he was the Founder and President of DB Concepts, Inc., a Boston-based IT staffing firm, which later was acquired by Select Appointments North America (currently Randstad), a $2BN organization. Rakesh is currently serving as Treasurer and Board Member of TiE Boston. He is actively involved in TiE Boston, supporting the President and Board on financial strategy and fundraising, reviewing financial policies and procedures, and providing navigational leadership on the affiliation of TiE Boston and the Foundation.

On being elected as Chair, Shankar said, "I am so honored and humbled to be elected Chair of TiE Global. I assure you that I will serve the position with mindfulness, selflessness and compassion. As TiE Global is uniquely positioned to help entrepreneurs innovate and create value around the world, I want to help prepare us for an even stronger future. This year, I, along with my fellow Trustees, will place an emphasis on better developing our internal programs to deliver impactful results to our TiE community and building our chapters to widen and strengthen our reach into the entrepreneurial community at large. Thank you for allowing me to serve as your Chair.”

Vice-Chairman Rakesh said, “I feel very privileged to take on the role of Vice Chair of TiE Global. It is an exciting time for entrepreneurs; our needs are changing rapidly. I look forward to working closely with the Chair and Global Board of Trustees, in thoughtful and innovative ways, that will benefit all TiE stakeholders for years to come.”

The TiE Global Board comprises leaders and domain experts from around the world. Five new members were elected to the 2023 Board of Trustees. They are Amit Gupta from TiE Singapore, BJ Arun from TiE Silicon Valley, Kanchana V Raman from TiE Atlanta, Rakesh Kamdar from TiE Boston, and Raman Roy from TiE Delhi- NCR.

TiE Global programs include TYE (TiE Young Entrepreneurship) for high-schoolers, TiE University - for university students, TiE Global Angels and TiE India Angels funding early and growth-stage startups, TiE Women providing opportunities for women entrepreneurs and TIE Nurture a mentoring program for Entrepreneurs looking to Scale up their businesses.

TiE Global also has ten special interest groups in various domains, including Education, Healthcare, Emerging Tech, Fintech, Gaming & Media, Hospitality & Tourism, Manufacturing, Social Entrepreneurship, and Sustainability.

The TiE Global Summit which is held annually has empowered various stakeholders in the startup community in Asia and all over the world.

The TiE Global Entrepreneur Awards recognizes and celebrates outstanding entrepreneurs around the world.

