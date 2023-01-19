Cyret Technologies and Instron Technologies Join hands to Accelerate the Digital Transformation in Manufacturing Sector

Cyret Technologies Partners with Instron Technolgies - Official Signing Cyret Technologies and Instron Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership

Cyret Technologies and Instron Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Business Process Management with Operations Environment Management.

Cyret & Instron Technologies will focus on a digital transformation for our clients by automating their business process management with Instron’s Digital Factory Solution & Automation Expertise.” — Milind Inamdar, President, Cyret Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyret Technologies and Instron Technologies are pleased to announce that they have entered into a global strategic partnership, combining Cyret’s strengths in ERP & IT Consulting Services with Instron Technologies’ industrial automation and cross-domain engineering expertise.

Industry 4.0 has been a buzzword for a while yet there is a dearth of reliable solutions and executing partners. Cyret-Instron Technologies partnership synergy will benefit customers in the manufacturing domain wherein digital factory solution is a tangible need.

"Together, Cyret & Instron Technologies will focus on a complete digital transformation for our clients by automating their business process management with Cyret’s 20+ years of expertise in ERP Implementation & Services powered by Instron’s Digital Factory Solution and Automation Expertise."

– Milind Inamdar, President, Cyret Technologies India Pvt Ltd

"With Instron Technologies Partnering with Cyret, we are all set to transform the Product and process industry, not just with enhanced productivity but also give our customers a distinct edge over the competition in the global marketplace by leveraging Cyret’s strength in Enterprise Applications."

– Rahul Shirude, Co-Founder, Instron Technologies

About Cyret: Cyret Technologies has been delivering technology consulting and outsourcing services for more than 20 years with their areas of specialty covering a wide range of services, including, ERP Services, RPA Solutions, Cloud Services, Digital Solutions, and Managed Support Services to name a few. Cyret’s association with its customers continues to gain from its expertise, experience & knowledge and consequently accelerate its growth through value-added services. Cyret’s Industry portfolio includes Industrial Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Consumer Goods, Engineering & Construction, Food & Beverage, Health Care, Financial Services, Natural Resources, etc., and services catering across the globe with the client base spanning from India, US & North America, Middle East & Europe.

About Instron: Instron Technologies has carved itself a position in the field of digital factory solutions, test bench systems, and the supply of process plants with two decades of industry expertise and persistence. Instron Technologies is committed to helping customers increase their productivity, increase operational efficiency, raise the quality of items produced, and make equipment operating safer. With the aid of cutting-edge automation, the PlantON platform, and process systems, Instron technologies have capabilities and expertise in providing both products and services within the specified fields. Instron technologies deal with some of the most high-end solutions for their customers in the process industry with the help of ongoing innovation and R&D.