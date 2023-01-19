Fetal Monitoring Market Latest Trends, Future Prospects, Share, and Forecast with Growth Factors

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fetal Monitoring Market size is estimated to be $2.63 billion, growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Fetal monitoring is a fundamental device used for monitoring uterine contractions during labour. Electronic Fetal Monitoring tracing (EFM Tracing) mainly monitors the well-being and antenatal care of fetuses and the progress of labour. It is referred to as a medical method to check the health of an unborn baby to ensure a safe birth. Growth in premature delivery rate and technological development are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Moreover, increasing involvement of government and non-government funds for the best facilities further enhances the overall market demand for fetal monitoring during the forecast period 2020-2025. Growth in the premature delivery rate and a surge in the need for fetal monitoring supplements are some factors driving the growth of the fetal monitoring market. Moreover, increasing birth rates and the growing emergence of portable and wireless products and technologies are also set to increase market growth.

Key Takeaways

1. North America dominates the fetal monitoring market owing to technological development, and rising patient awareness regarding health and better reimbursement policies.

2. Growth in premature delivery rate and technological advancement are driving the market growth of fetal monitoring.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the fetal monitoring market report.

4. The high cost of equipment and lack of proper guidelines are challenging the growth of the market.

Segment Analysis

1. Based on the application, fetal monitoring market is segmented into intrapartum fetal monitoring and antepartum fetal monitoring. The intrapartum fetal monitoring is forecast to be the fastest-growing segment and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Intrapartum fetal monitoring is the most common activity conducted by obstetrician. Continuous fetal monitoring during the labor to identify risks and complications increases the use of intrapartum monitoring that are contributing the growth of this segment.

2. Based on the end-use, fetal monitoring market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and others. Hospital held the largest share in the fetal monitoring market. Growing deliveries in hospitals and proper facilities and services provided in hospitals are key factors driving the growth of this segment. The availability of advanced technologies is also contributing to the growth of this segment.

3. North America dominated the fetal monitoring market share accounting for 39% of the market. This is mainly owing to technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure, rising patients awareness regarding health and better reimbursement policies. According to World Health Organization (WHO), around 4 million new births take place in U.S. and almost every pregnant women undergoes proper fetal monitoring t check the physical condition of baby and any other complications.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Fetal Monitoring Industry are -

1. Siemens Healthcare

2. GE Healthcare

3. Neoventa Medical AB

4. Fujifilm Sonosite, Inc.

5. Philips Healthcare

