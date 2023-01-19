Creatio Partners with InfoBeans Inc. to Further Evangelize No-code Worldwide
The new partnership will open additional opportunities for global enterprises to tap into the power of no-codeBOSTON, MA, USA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with InfoBeans Inc. InfoBeans Inc. is a publicly listed Digital Transformation and Product Engineering service provider with 1700+ members onboard. With the new partnership, Creatio further strengthens its ability to ensure genuine care, while providing a top-notch no-code platform to businesses worldwide.
Headquartered in California, InfoBeans Inc. has a global presence across India, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers solutions across Design and Innovation, Robotic Process Automation, Cloud Computing, Enterprise Mobility, and UX Design to name a few.
“Our partnership with Creatio is a foray into no-code development projects and we are really excited. Now, we do not have to turn down the requests of our customers who are looking for low-code/no-code solutions focused on their specific requirements. We look forward to having a great partnership with Creatio,” says Tarulata Champawat, VP, Sales and Marketing, InfoBeans Inc.
Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.
“We are delighted to welcome yet another strong player in the digital transformation and integration services markets into our channel network. Together with InfoBeans, thanks to their wide global presence, we’ll be empowering enterprises across the globe to increase the capacity of their teams by leveraging the no-code approach,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.
About InfoBeans Inc.
InfoBeans, founded in 2000 and now 1700+ strong, is a publicly listed Digital Transformation and Product Engineering service provider. We design, build, and sustain enterprise-grade software to fulfill our clients' most ambitious business aspirations or resolve their most complex business problems using cutting-edge technology. We strive to deliver value accretive services to our clients over a long period as an extension of their team. We intently focus on the philosophy that InfoBeans is our team's second home across our offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia, and work hard every day to grow a work culture that fosters collaboration and excellence. Creating WOW! is not just a tagline for us; it's our religion!
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
