Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants Market Size, and Share is Likely to Grow at a CAGR Globally of 12.80% by 2028

Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants Market Size

Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants Market Size

Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants Market - Zion Market Research

Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants Market - Zion Market Research

The global beauty and personal care surfactants market size was worth USD 725.10 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 1,493.66 million by 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report analyzes the global beauty and personal care surfactants market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the beauty and personal care surfactants market. The global beauty and personal care surfactants market is segregated based on product, application, and region. By product, the market is divided into nonionic, cationic, amphoteric, anionic, and others. Among these, the nonionic segment dominated the market in 2021. By application, the market is categorized into skin care, hair care, and others. During the forecast period, the skin care segment dominated the market regarding revenue generation. Key market players in the global beauty and personal care surfactants market include Croda International PLC, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Lonza Group Ltd., Akzo Nobel N.V., The DOW Chemical Company, Clariant AG, Wacker Chemie AG, Solvay S.A., and Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

The global beauty and personal care surfactants market size was worth USD 725.10 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 1,493.66 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 12.80 percent during the forecast period.

►Get a FREE PDF Report Sample Copy of the Global Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants Market at: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/beauty-personal-care-surfactants-market

Our expert team is consistently working on updated data and information on the key player's related business processes that value the market. For future strategies and predictions. Frankly Contacting us

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

►2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis
►COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included
►210 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)
►Provide Chapter-wise guidance on the Request
►2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends
►Includes an Updated List of tables & figures
►Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
►Zion Market Research Methodology

Global Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants Market Overview

Surfactant is a chemical that stabilizes oil and water mixtures by decreasing surface tension through the interface between water and oil molecules. It is a vital ingredient in several homes, personal, and beauty care products. Demand for waterless products, including face wash and cleansers, is a crucial factor escalating the market growth. Also, a rise in the living standards among the working & high-class population and a surge in product innovations by the key market players, including the use of bio-based ingredients, are the significant factors driving the global beauty and personal care surfactants market. Moreover, the new range of personal care products for hair and healthy skin solutions with mild surfactants and natural conditioning elements will further create new opportunities for the market in the forecast period mentioned above. However, the implementation of stringent regulations by government agencies and volatility in raw material prices are the major factors, among others, acting as restraints and will further challenge the growth of the beauty and personal care surfactants market in the forecast period.

In 2021, Asia-Pacific dominated the global personal and beauty care surfactants market due to the spread of application areas such as hair and personal care products due to a growing aging population and demand for anti-aging products, which increases the working population's disposable income. North America is expected to witness growth in the personal care and beauty care surfactants market due to the growing consumer awareness of personal grooming and wellness.

►Inquire Before Buying Report Here (Get a Special Discount): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/beauty-personal-care-surfactants-market

The Key Audiences for Global Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants Market Report: (Who can Buy Our Report)

►Global Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants Market Consulting Firms & Research Institutes
►Industry Leaders & Companies aim to enter the Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants market
►Universities and Student
►Service Providers, Product Providers, Solution Providers, and other players in the Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants market
►Government Bodies and Associated Private Firms
►Individuals interested to learn about the Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants Industry

Recent developments:

In September 2021, Croda International Plc, which uses innovative science to create high-performance, life-improving components and technologies, expanded its presence at Sci-Tech Daresbury under a capacity expansion plan for its biotechnology.

In September 2020, Stepan Company, a US-based specialty chemicals manufacturer, acquired the anionic surfactants business S.A. de C.V. of Clariant (Mexico) and related sulfate equipment for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition completes Stepan's expansion plans in Latin America and strengthens Clariant's ability to support customer growth in the Mexican consumer and functional surfactant market.

Read Our Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/beauty-personal-care-surfactants-market

The global beauty and personal care surfactants market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Nonionic
Cationic
Amphoteric
Anionics
Others

By Application

Skin Care
Hair Care
Others

Global Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Market: Growth Drivers

The growing demand from the young population aids the global market growth

The growing demand from the young population is having a significant impact on personal care and beauty products. However, consumers also spend a lot on skin and hair care products. In addition, the increasing penetration of global companies such as L'Oreal SA; Colgate-Palmolive Company; Procter and Gamble; Avon Products Inc.; Helen of Troy Limited; Johnson and Johnson; Unilever; and Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is driving demand for the product. The positive impact of social media ads, e-commerce channels, and many beauty-focused retailers present substantial growth opportunities for personal care products. Increasing consumer purchasing power and awareness of beauty and personal hygiene are expected to drive product demand further. Furthermore, the high demand for anti-aging products from Generation X is also expected to drive the global beauty and personal care surfactants market growth.

Global Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Market: Restraints

The strict government regulations may hamper the global market growth

The implementation of stringent regulations by government agencies and volatile raw material prices are the main factors that, among others, act as a restraint and will continue to challenge the growth of the global beauty and personal care surfactants market during the forecast period.

Global Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Market: Opportunities

The shift in demographic factors brings up several growth opportunities

As technology advances, there is a shift in demographic factors such as rapid urbanization and the reshaping of lifestyles & purchasing decisions. These factors are influencing the growth of the global personal and beauty care surfactants market. In addition, the penetration of beauty products through the online channel, promotional activities, social media advertising, and the presence of retailers in the care products will boost product awareness. Individuals and beauty engaged in providing the best service to their consumers offer lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Read Other Reports

Blood Purification Equipment Market- https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/611728361/global-blood-purification-equipment-market-size-share-cross-around-usd-16-29-billion-by-2028-zion-market-research

Health Care Provider Management Market- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/612142819/health-care-provider-management-market-by-size-shares-analysis-market-estimated-to-grow-to-usd-7-05-billion-by-2028

Global Insurance Analytics Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/insurance-analytics-market

Inventory Tags Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/inventory-tags-market

Label-Free Array Systems Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/label-free-array-systems-market

Lambda Cyhalothrin Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/lambda-cyhalothrin-market

Ligament Stabilizers Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/ligament-stabilizers-market

Lithium Titanate Batteries Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/lithium-titanate-batteries-market

Load Break Switch Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/load-break-switch-market

Locomotive Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/locomotive-market

Lymphoedema Diagnostics Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/lymphoedema-diagnostics-market

Medical Adhesive Market:- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/medical-adhesive-market

https://www.openpr.com/news/2883026/global-leadless-pacemaker-systems-market-size-to-witness

https://www.openpr.com/news/2883033/global-tissue-expander-market-size-growth-industry-trends

https://www.openpr.com/news/2883036/global-virus-filtration-market-increasing-size-demand-growth

Varsharani Lavate
Zion Market Research
+1 855-465-4651
varsha.l@marketresearchstore.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

About Zion Market Research

You just read:

Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants Market Size, and Share is Likely to Grow at a CAGR Globally of 12.80% by 2028

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Varsharani Lavate
Zion Market Research
+1 855-465-4651 varsha.l@marketresearchstore.com
Company/Organization
Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, New York, 10001
United States
+1 855-465-4651
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Zion Market Research

More From This Author
Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Value Of Around 5.9% By 2028
Global Population Health Management Market to grow to about USD 53.74 million by 2028
Functional Flour Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Value Of Around 6.9% By 2028-ZION Market Research
View All Stories From This Author