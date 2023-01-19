Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants Market Size, and Share is Likely to Grow at a CAGR Globally of 12.80% by 2028
The global beauty and personal care surfactants market size was worth USD 725.10 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 1,493.66 million by 2028NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report analyzes the global beauty and personal care surfactants market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the beauty and personal care surfactants market. The global beauty and personal care surfactants market is segregated based on product, application, and region. By product, the market is divided into nonionic, cationic, amphoteric, anionic, and others. Among these, the nonionic segment dominated the market in 2021. By application, the market is categorized into skin care, hair care, and others. During the forecast period, the skin care segment dominated the market regarding revenue generation. Key market players in the global beauty and personal care surfactants market include Croda International PLC, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Lonza Group Ltd., Akzo Nobel N.V., The DOW Chemical Company, Clariant AG, Wacker Chemie AG, Solvay S.A., and Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
The global beauty and personal care surfactants market size was worth USD 725.10 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 1,493.66 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 12.80 percent during the forecast period.
Global Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants Market Overview
Surfactant is a chemical that stabilizes oil and water mixtures by decreasing surface tension through the interface between water and oil molecules. It is a vital ingredient in several homes, personal, and beauty care products. Demand for waterless products, including face wash and cleansers, is a crucial factor escalating the market growth. Also, a rise in the living standards among the working & high-class population and a surge in product innovations by the key market players, including the use of bio-based ingredients, are the significant factors driving the global beauty and personal care surfactants market. Moreover, the new range of personal care products for hair and healthy skin solutions with mild surfactants and natural conditioning elements will further create new opportunities for the market in the forecast period mentioned above. However, the implementation of stringent regulations by government agencies and volatility in raw material prices are the major factors, among others, acting as restraints and will further challenge the growth of the beauty and personal care surfactants market in the forecast period.
In 2021, Asia-Pacific dominated the global personal and beauty care surfactants market due to the spread of application areas such as hair and personal care products due to a growing aging population and demand for anti-aging products, which increases the working population's disposable income. North America is expected to witness growth in the personal care and beauty care surfactants market due to the growing consumer awareness of personal grooming and wellness.
Recent developments:
In September 2021, Croda International Plc, which uses innovative science to create high-performance, life-improving components and technologies, expanded its presence at Sci-Tech Daresbury under a capacity expansion plan for its biotechnology.
In September 2020, Stepan Company, a US-based specialty chemicals manufacturer, acquired the anionic surfactants business S.A. de C.V. of Clariant (Mexico) and related sulfate equipment for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition completes Stepan's expansion plans in Latin America and strengthens Clariant's ability to support customer growth in the Mexican consumer and functional surfactant market.
The global beauty and personal care surfactants market is segmented as follows:
By Product
Nonionic
Cationic
Amphoteric
Anionics
Others
By Application
Skin Care
Hair Care
Others
Global Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Market: Growth Drivers
The growing demand from the young population aids the global market growth
The growing demand from the young population is having a significant impact on personal care and beauty products. However, consumers also spend a lot on skin and hair care products. In addition, the increasing penetration of global companies such as L'Oreal SA; Colgate-Palmolive Company; Procter and Gamble; Avon Products Inc.; Helen of Troy Limited; Johnson and Johnson; Unilever; and Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is driving demand for the product. The positive impact of social media ads, e-commerce channels, and many beauty-focused retailers present substantial growth opportunities for personal care products. Increasing consumer purchasing power and awareness of beauty and personal hygiene are expected to drive product demand further. Furthermore, the high demand for anti-aging products from Generation X is also expected to drive the global beauty and personal care surfactants market growth.
Global Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Market: Restraints
The strict government regulations may hamper the global market growth
The implementation of stringent regulations by government agencies and volatile raw material prices are the main factors that, among others, act as a restraint and will continue to challenge the growth of the global beauty and personal care surfactants market during the forecast period.
Global Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Market: Opportunities
The shift in demographic factors brings up several growth opportunities
As technology advances, there is a shift in demographic factors such as rapid urbanization and the reshaping of lifestyles & purchasing decisions. These factors are influencing the growth of the global personal and beauty care surfactants market. In addition, the penetration of beauty products through the online channel, promotional activities, social media advertising, and the presence of retailers in the care products will boost product awareness. Individuals and beauty engaged in providing the best service to their consumers offer lucrative opportunities for market growth.
