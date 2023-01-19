Ashish Lal shares how he has helped thousands heal their asthma using holistic therapies

Ashish Lal

In this article, Ashish Lal shares how he healed his so-called incurable asthma & helped thousands do the same using holistic alternative therapies

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ashish Lal, an engineer from India's prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and the Founder of RedAsh Films and RedAsh TV, is a dynamic figure in the film production industry and a passionate advocate for holistic wellbeing.

RedAsh Films, established 15 years ago, is a reputed film production company known for producing high-quality corporate films for top global clients and entertainment films for a broad audience. RedAsh TV, on the other hand, focuses on producing films that provide knowledge and education to transform people's lives. Ashish's leadership and the talented team at both companies have pushed the boundaries of film production and delivered exceptional content to audiences worldwide.

One of the most successful projects of RedAsh TV is the an online video course on healing asthma holistically. It teaches individuals how to heal asthma using 3 holistic therapies. The course is designed and taught by Ashish Lal, who has healed his severe and chronic asthma using these therapies and helped thousands of others around the world do the same. The program teaches how to use the right combination of Yoga, Ayurveda, and Nutritional Therapies to heal asthma, either completely or significantly. This online video course is changing the lives of asthmatics around the globe and has received rave reviews by participants.

Since 2000, Ashish has been a dedicated practitioner of Yoga, regularly doing asanas for physical fitness, pranayamas for mental health, and meditation for spiritual growth. He also practices scientific nutrition, gym weight training and freehand bodyweight exercises. He is a daily book reader, having read hundreds of books on self-help, psychology, and spirituality. His all-time favourite books are "Letting-go: the pathway of Surrender" by Dr. David R. Hawkins and "I Am That" by Nisargadatta Maharaj.

Ashish believes in holistic well-being and is passionate about sharing his knowledge and experiences to help others improve their lives. He regularly coaches people on holistic well-being, asthma, physical fitness and mental health. He also conducts workshops and webinars inspiring individuals to take control of their well-being.

"Initially I felt bad about having asthma or going through mental health issues. However, later I realised that these were the best things that happened to me. These issues ushered me into looking deeper and finding holistic solutions to my problems. Today, I use those experiences to help people around the globe to live an asthma-free life, be physically fit and mentally peaceful.” - said Ashish Lal.

Click and opt-in for the free Mini Course on Healing Asthma Holistically.

For more information about Ashish Lal, RedAsh TV, the course on Healing Asthma Holistically, and his holistic approach to wellness, please go to www.redashtv.com or www.ashishlal.com. You can also get in touch by emailing at support@redashtv.com or sending a WhatsApp message on +91-9082872538. Stay fit!

Intro to Mini Course on Healing Asthma Holistically