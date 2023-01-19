MetaTdex Opens Trade Mining on Polygon Chain With $530K in TT Mining Benefits
EINPresswire.com/ -- MetaTdex has announced the start of its trade mining public test on Polygon chain. Users who trade in TT/USDT and MATIC/USDT before February 4th can get the first round of rewards: 27,000 TT with a total worth of $530,000. A daily value of 25,000 US dollars (1TT = $0.94) will be sent directly to the user's wallet and they are free to use it as they wish - withdraw tokens, trade, cash out or manage funds.
MetaTdex is ranked among the top 10 decentralized exchanges globally, with a daily trading volume of over $25 million. In December, the platform was launched on the Polygon network to give users a much faster, less expensive experience. With it, they can enjoy various benefits such as secure asset storage, improved on-chain transactions and mining pool mining. The mining contract for TT is already available in public beta, with generous returns for users that participate.
MetaTdex has a platform token, TT (Tdex Token), circulating at up to 1 billion pieces. TT is produced and destroyed following the turbo mining pool and trade mining mechanism, and currently trades at around US$0.94 per piece – an 11.75 times increase from the issue price of US$0.08. Furthermore, there are 290,000 effective token holding addresses spread across the world and dozens of active communities, mainly in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Finally, users can enjoy multiple application scenarios such as turbo mining, spot trading, GameFi, SocialFi and meta-asset cross-chain bridges.
The TT economic model utilises a trade mining pool as the source of rewards for MetaTdex. In the first year, 9.855 million TT will be released - then this number is reduced by 20% annually, bringing it to 7.884 and 6.3072 in the following years. This long-term mining mechanism ensures an equal distribution of rewards every year through a smart contract association (0.625TT/block) which is consistent with the block production speed of Polygon - thus controlling daily rewards at 27,000 pieces without any human interference.
In theory, the earlier a user participates in trade mining, the higher his or her TT income may be. This is because, with the influx of more users and assets, the amount of transactions will decrease in total. Due to the fact that MetaTdex has not been online on Polygon for quite some time, many TT users have not yet transferred assets across chains, and few MATIC holders are aware of these benefits.
MetaTdex is a decentralized exchange, so users don't need to worry about security of their principal and earnings. The project offers self-sustaining income, high security mining. It is currently possible to participate in MetaTdex's TT/USDT, MATIC/USDT trading pair mining services regardless of whether you hold TT, MATIC, or USDT.
The crypto industry is in a bear market, leaving users few options for generating profits. Not only are they faced with the challenge of currency prices dropping, but also worries about asset security. Thankfully, MetaTdex has brought fresh hope to DeFi through its decentralized transaction mining. Following the completion of the public beta period of trade mining, MetaTdex may be upgraded further to ensure that their mining mechanism and user transaction experience remains optimized - so keep an eye out!
How to participate in MetaTdex transaction mining:
Website: https://www.metatdex.com Download MetaTdex APP
Mining chain: Polygon
Mining trading pairs: TT/USDT, MATIC/USDT
Mining rewards: 530,000TT (27,000TT/day)
Public beta mining period: Until February 4
About MetaTdex
MetaTdex adopts the order book matching mode and has no transaction slippage, making it a popular DEX among DeFi users. MetaTdex supports asset circulation on BSC, HECO, and Polygon chains. There are several products that have been launched by MetaTdex, including MetaTdex wallet, TDEX, transaction mining, a turbo mining pool, Dvote, a turbo U PO treasure & TeFi, and a cross-chain bridge for meta assets.
Crypto Investor
MetaTdex
pr@metatdex.com
