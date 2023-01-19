Copper Pipes & Tubes Market Size to Boost USD 32.0 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 4.2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increasing demand of copper pipes & tubes in the HVAC and refrigeration systems and air conditioning systems is driving Copper Pipes & Tubes Market market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, The Copper Pipes & Tubes Market size is estimated to reach US$ 32.0 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of around 4.2% from 2022 to 2027. The copper pipes & tubes are used in the HVAC units, plumbing, heat exchange equipment, and others. The increasing demand of copper pipes & tubes in the HVAC and refrigeration systems and air conditioning systems is driving the copper pipes & tubes market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Copper-Pipes-Tubes-Market-Research-510954

Key takeaways:



This IndustryARC report on the Copper Pipes & Tubes Market highlights the following areas -

1. The copper pipes & tubes market size will increase owing to high demand in the heat exchange systems, oil & gas transportation, plumbing, medical gas, and other construction oriented applications during the forecast period.

2. The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in the copper pipes & tubes industry due to increasing residential construction projects, energy efficient air conditioning development and growing automotive productions in this region.

3. The demand of HVAC and refrigeration systems is high in commercial as well as residential sectors, thereby boosting the growth of the copper pipes & tubes market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=510954



Segmental Analysis:

1. By application, the HVAC and refrigerant segment accounted for the largest share in the copper pipes & tubes market and is expected to grow by around 3.9% during the forecast period. The demand of copper pipes & tubes is high for applications in HVAC & refrigerants owing to its superior properties such as thermal conductivity, corrosion resistance, quick heat transfer, and machinability in the construction activities.

2. By geography, the Asia Pacific segment is the fastest-growing region in the copper pipes & tubes market and will grow by over 4.9% during the forecast period. The copper pipes & tubes industry is growing in this region due to high demand in construction projects, oil & gas transportation, and other end-use industries. The rise in infrastructural development and construction projects in major countries such as India and China is propelling the demand for the copper pipes & tubes.

3. The construction segment holds the largest copper pipes & tubes market share and will grow at a CAGR of over 4.6% during the forecast period. The growth of the copper pipes & tubes in the construction sector is high owing to high demand of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. The copper pipes & tubes have rising applications in the HVAC units in various buildings, fire sprinkler systems, office, and commercial sectors owing to its malleability, non-pyrogenic features, recyclability, and others.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Copper Pipes & Tubes Industry are -

1. Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc

2. Mueller Industries, Inc

3. Aurubis AG

4. Farukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

5. EvalHalcor



Click on the following link to buy the Copper Pipes & Tubes Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=510954

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Pipes And Fittings Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19128/pipes-and-fittings-market

B. PVC Pipe Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/PVC-Pipe-Market-Research-501548



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062