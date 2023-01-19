Wet Macular Degeneration Market Growing Rapidly with Market Share, Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wet Macular Degeneration Market size is forecast to reach $8.71 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.11% during the forecast period 2020-2025. The increasing prevalence of eye disorders and the increasing geriatric population are the major factors driving the growth of the market. A growing number of drug approvals is set to further enhance the overall market demand for wet macular degeneration during the forecast period 2020-2025. The increasing prevalence of wet macular degeneration and the rise in demand for eylea is increasing the growth of the wet macular degeneration market. Eylea is a prescription medicine given by injection into the eye. One should not use EYLEA if they have an infection in or around the eye, eye pain or redness or known allergies to any of the ingredients in EYLEA, including aflibercept. EYLEA is an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) treatment that is given by injection into the eye and works by blocking VEGF. EYLEA blocks VEGF by trapping it between its molecular arms. Eylea is used in the treatment of wet macular degeneration. Thus, increasing the demand for the wet macular degeneration market.

Key Takeaways

1. North America dominated the Wet Macular Degeneration Market owing to the increasing geriatric population and a growing number of drug approvals by the key players present in this region. The Wet Macular Degeneration Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Wet Macular Degeneration Market report.

4. The high cost of on-label drugs and an increase in off-label drugs are set to create hurdles for the Wet Macular Degeneration Market.

Segment Analysis

1. The Eylea segment held the largest share in the Wet Macular Degeneration Market in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period 2020-2025. This is owing to the increasing prevalence of wet macular degeneration and the rise in demand for Eylea. In people with certain types of eye disorders, new blood vessels grow under the retina where they leak blood and fluid. Lucentis is used to treat the wet form of age-related macular degeneration. Lucentis is also used to treat swelling in the retina caused by diabetes or by a blockage in the blood vessels. For wet macular degeneration, it is given by injection into the eye and it is estimated that eylea is set to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period 2020-2025.

2. Intravitreal segment held the largest share in the Wet Macular Degeneration Market in 2019 owing as it is more effective owing to targeted drug delivery. An intravitreal injection is a shot of medicine into the eye. The inside of the eye is filled with a jelly-like fluid (vitreous). Most anti-VEGF injections are administered using intravitreal or intraocular injections. Intravenous is a therapy that delivers fluids directly into a vein. The intravenous route of administration can be used both for injections, using a syringe at higher pressures; as well as for infusions, typically using only the pressure supplied by gravity. Intravenous infusions are commonly referred to as drips.

3. North America dominated the wet macular degeneration market in 2019 with a share of more than 38.5%, followed by Asia Pacific owing to the increasing prevalence of wet macular degeneration as well as the rising number of drug approvals in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2025 owing to the growing geriatric population and prevalence of eye disorders along with the increase in pipeline drugs.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Wet Macular Degeneration Industry are -

1. Pfizer Inc.

2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche

3. Regeneron Pharmaceutical

4. Novartis Ag

5. Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc.

