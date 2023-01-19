Smart Home Appliance Market Sees Growth Potential in Developing Countries

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The future is envisioned to see major developments in home automation which will further flourish the smart home appliances market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart home appliances are becoming increasingly popular as technology continues to advance. These appliances are designed to make life easier and more convenient for homeowners. With the ability to control them remotely through a smartphone or other device, smart home appliances have changed the way we interact with our homes. The fact that these appliances save a significant amount of energy is leading to an expansion in the smart home appliances market size. Furthermore, the augmenting application of smart home appliances in smart houses worldwide is estimated to observe a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.40% by 2025.

Smart Home Appliances Market Outlook:

Smart home appliances are installed in a smart house and work on home automation technology that uses electric power transmission where the signals have short radio frequency. These utilize open source software, proprietary software, and distributed denial-of-service attack (DDoS). Smart home appliances find applications throughout the house. The main idea behind the concept is the comfort of customers and instill better user experience in the residential real estate sector.

Smart Home Appliances Market Growth Drivers:

The Rise in Disposable Personal Income (DPI) World Wide – The current lifestyle of the global population is surrounded by mobile devices that include remote control and smartphones in which a lot of daily tasks are executed. Evidently, APAC is observing a definite upsurge in DPI owing to the developments in the countries such as China and India. This increase in the income is coupled with the population’s preference for comfort-based products which is creating major opportunities in the smart home appliances market.

Smart Home Appliances Market Trends:

• The Emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) – The advancements in IoT are leading to changes in the smart home appliances. Various appliances such as lighting, home appliances, computers, and security cameras will be interconnected with each other due to the incorporation of IoT.

• The Penetration of Cleaning Robots in Smart Homes – In the future, cleaning robots market is poised to make strides and will penetrate the smart home sector. This robotic appliance will play an indispensable role in improving the user experience.

Competitive landscape:

The top key players in the Smart Home Appliances industry are:

1. LG Electronics

2. Panasonic Corp.

3. Samsung

4. Whirlpool Corp

5. Haier

6. Microsoft

7. Broadcom

8. GE

9. Electrolux

10. Robert Bosch GmbH and Voltas Limited

