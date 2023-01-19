Oxygen Free Copper Bars Market worth $5.5 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 5.6% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Global Oxygen Free Copper Bars Market size is estimated to reach US$5.5 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022-2027. Factors like increase in consumption of semiconductors from end users, growing production of electric vehicles, increase in residential construction and high consumption of electric devices like cell-phones are driving the growth of global oxygen free copper bars market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:



This IndustryARC report on the Oxygen Free Copper Bars Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the global oxygen free copper bars industry as the region consists of major end users of oxygen free copper bars like automotive and electronic in countries like China which have largest automotive market in world.

2. The rapid increase in population has led to increase in demand for residential buildings and apartments, which will create more usage for oxygen free copper bars for power distribution in these residential buildings.

3. Growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles in regions like Europe and North America will create growth opportunities for global oxygen free copper bars industry, as oxygen free copper bars are majorly used in electric car batteries.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Electrolytic tough pitch held a significant share in global oxygen free copper bars market in 2021, with a share of over 29%. Electrolytic tough pitch due to improved annealability and electrical conductivity are used in electrical applications such as power transmission and power distribution in sectors like automotive and construction.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in global oxygen free copper bars market in 2021, with a share of over 34%. The region consists of major end users of fluorinated fluids like automotive and electronics in major countries like China, India, Thailand and Indonesia. The rapid economic development has increased the rate of industrialization in these countries, thereby increasing the industrial productivity of these sectors.

3. Electronic sector held a significant share in global oxygen free copper bars market in 2021, with a share of over 24%. In electronic sector, oxygen free copper bars such as electrolytic tough pitch are used in making semiconductor components as they exhibit good electrical conductivity, mechanical properties and have low oxygen content which makes them to conduct large number of electric currents easily.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Oxygen Free Copper Bars Industry are -

1. Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

2. Copper Braid Products

3. Avia Metals

4. Hitachi Metals Neomaterials

5. Citizen Metalloys Limited



