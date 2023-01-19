Nickel Based Metal Porous Materials Market to Reach US$ 523.7 million by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Demand for Nickel Based Metal Porous Materials in Batteries. Metal isestimated to drive the Nickel Based Metal Porous Materials Market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Nickel Based Metal Porous Materials Market size is forecast to reach US$523.7 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2027. Globally, the rising demand for nickel based metal porous materials owing to its electrical and thermal conductivity, large specific surface area, high specific strength, good sound absorption and noise reduction capabilities, and great permeability in several end-use sectors is estimated to drive the market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Nickel-Based-Metal-Porous-Materials-Market-Research-511432

This IndustryARC report on the Nickel Based Metal Porous Materials Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the nickel based metal porous materials market due to the rising growth and investments in the chemical and petrochemical, refineries, electronics, automotive, medical, and other end-use industries.

2. Since, porous metals outperform plastic foams in terms of strength, heat resistance, and fire resistance, as well as porous ceramics in terms of thermal shock resistance, thermal and electrical conductivity, processability, and ease of installation. Thus, it has raised the demand for nickel based metal porous materials.

3. In the foreseeable future, with the rising demand for nickel batteries the growth for nickel based metal porous materials is estimated to rise.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Sintered porous metal held the largest share in the nickel based metal porous materials market and is expected to continue its dominance over the period 2022-2027. Sintered porous nickel owing to its low pressure loss, good air permeability, uniform pore size, small initial resistance, high porosity, easy back blowing, easy cleaning, strong regeneration ability and long service life, is widely preferred in the nickel based metal porous materials industry.

2. Asia-Pacific region dominated the nickel based metal porous materials market with a share of 43.5% in 2021. The market in the region is witnessing expansions with increasing government investments for the growth of the chemical and petrochemical, refineries, electronics, automotive, medical, and other end-use sectors in the emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan.

3. The food and beverage sector dominated the nickel based metal porous materials market with 27.2% in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2022-2027. Increasing usage of sintered porous metal filter in the food and beverage purification and filtering has driven the growth of the industry. Rising growth of the food and beverage sector is estimated to drive the growth of the nickel based metal porous materials industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Nickel Based Metal Porous Materials Industry are -

1. Martin Kurz & Company

2. GKN

3. MTIKorea

4. Exxentis

5. HENGKO Technology

