Lion Ark: Now Streaming on UnchainedTV

Lion Ark: Streaming for Free on UnchainedTV

Lion Ark: The Incredible rescue of more than two dozen lions from circus hell

The film tackles a serious issue, but is exciting and leaves people with a smile on their face, knowing they can make a difference as they see the lives of these animals transform.” — Lion Ark Director Tim Phillips

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lion Ark is an award-winning documentary that feels more like an action movie, complete with secret missions, undercover operations, intelligence briefings, nerve-wracking confrontations, extremely dramatic rescues, and high-speed races against time. But, unlike most action movies, this plot revolves around real life or death… for lions. And, you can watch it right now, because this highly acclaimed film is streaming for free on UnchainedTV.

The Animal Defenders International team spent years working undercover in South American circuses. The cruel treatment they exposed sparked such an uproar, Bolivia enacted a ban on animals in circuses. But, some people defied the law and forced animals to perform anyway. That’s where Lion Ark gets underway… on the almost impossible mission to enforce the law and rescue the lions trapped in Bolivian circuses.

Watch as gutsy ADI team members pull off one of the most intense animal rescues of all time, including airlifting full-grown lions to safety. Celebrities Bob Barker and Jorja Fox make special appearances, but the documentary saves the best part for last. In the incredible ending, you get to witness 25 lions walk into their new homes at the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado and begin to recover from the abuse. As you see them rolling in the grass, playing and resting, you’ll experience a taste of the exhilaration they felt upon finally achieving a measure of freedom.

Lion Ark Director Tim Phillips points out that the film, while intense, is ultimately a feel-good movie. “We wanted people to experience a frontline animal rescue, both the challenges and the joy. The film tackles a serious issue, but is exciting and leaves people with a smile on their face, knowing they can make a difference as they see the lives of these animals transform.”

While this drama is set in Bolivia, the impact of Operation Lion Ark has been enormous and global. ADI reports that, “Measures to prohibit or limit the use of animals in circuses have already been adopted in 50 countries.” Perhaps most extraordinary, this film shows only a sliver of the efforts by Animal Defenders International, a non-profit organization entirely reliant on donations, to save animals around the world.

While this drama is set in Bolivia, the impact of Operation Lion Ark has been enormous and global. ADI reports that, "Measures to prohibit or limit the use of animals in circuses have already been adopted in 50 countries." Perhaps most extraordinary, this film shows only a sliver of the efforts by Animal Defenders International, a non-profit organization entirely reliant on donations, to save animals around the world.

UnchainedTV is the free, global, streaming television network for animal lovers. As part of a 501c3 non-profit, UnchainedTV's mission is to empower viewers to stand up to animal abuse in all its forms, including animals exploited for "entertainment." "Circuses and aquariums are hell on earth for animals," says UnchainedTV founder Jane Velez-Mitchell. "UnchainedTV applauds ADI's relentless and fearless efforts, around the globe, to expose and end animal cruelty."

