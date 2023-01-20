Ceramic Flap Disc Market worth US$250 million by 2027 at a growth rate of 4.1% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Global ceramic flap disc in the automotive industry will continue to drive the market growth of Ceramic Flap Disc industry.

HYDERABAD, TELANAGANA, INDIA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Ceramic Flap Disc Market size is forecasted to reach US$250 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period of 2022-2027. Ceramic Flap Disc industry uses different types of flap discs, defined as three-dimensional grinding discs consisting of abrasives as overlapping layers, attached to a central hub. These flap discs are manufactured using a top size cloth bonded with a mixture of zirconium oxide and with silicon carbide abrasives. In addition, these discs offer high temperature resistance at medium/high working pressure. Ceramic Flap Disc have a microcrystalline habit, and their structure is more uniform than that of zirconia alumina flag wheels. This microcrystalline habit means that they can penetrate in a controlled manner, expanding the range of available applications. Ceramic flap discs have proven revolutionary in aluminum oxide castings they have silicon carbonate steel scale, stainless steel finishing, and titanium alloys that are commonly used in many aerospace applications. Ceramic Flap Disc have been the substantially growing market in metal fabrication and MRO activities, thus raising the market demand for Ceramic Flap Disc Market. The rising demand for ceramic flap disc from end-users industry is expected to propel the Ceramic Flap Disc Market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Ceramic Flap Disc Market highlights the following areas -

1. The global Ceramic Flap Disc Market size is increasing due to high demand for applications in metalworking, woodworking, semiconductor manufacturing, welding machining and heavy-duty equipment. Thus, it will drive the market growth for the Ceramic Flap Disc Market during the forecast period.

2. Ceramic Flap Disc Market has substantial growth in demand for nylon, plastic, fiberglass, and polycotton in the automotive industry. This factor is projected to propel the market growth in the coming years.

3. Asia Pacific held key share of the global Ceramic Flap Disc Market in 2021. Rise in demand for Ceramic Flap Disc Market due to Increase in demand from the aerospace industry is anticipated to augment the market growth during the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Fiberglass segment held the largest share of over 21% in the Ceramic Flap Disc Market in the year 2021. Fiberglass relies on a combination of natural minerals and human-made compounds. It uses silica sand which contributes in providing strength to the fiberglass.

2. North America dominated Ceramic Flap Disc Market in the year 2021 with a market share of around 37%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Geopolitical tensions are continuing to exaggerate the demand for military vehicles, elevating defence spending across the globe.

3. Aerospace industry held the largest share of around 24% in the Ceramic Flap Disc Market in 2021. The aerospace sector is expected to witness strong growth in the market, owing to increase in investment from government in this sector. Ceramic flap armour plates are even gradually replacing steel protective components in the military sector, providing improved ballistic impact resistance without increasing aircraft mass profiles.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Ceramic Flap Disc Industry are -

1. 3M

2. Würth Canada Limited

3. Cibo

4. Camel Grinding Wheels Works Sarid LTD

5. TYROLIT Group

