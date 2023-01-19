Staple Fibre Market size is estimated to reach US$65.1 billion by 2027- IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Staple Fibre Market size is estimated to reach US$65.1 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANAGANA, INDIA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staple Fibre Market size is estimated to reach US$65.1 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2022-2027. Staple Fibre can be natural or synthetic fiber and these are basically small length fibre such as wool, jute, and cotton including others. This fibre is measured in centimeter or inches and its length is dependent on the fibre source. This fibre is twisted or spun together in order to form a continuous long thread of yarn; however, it can also be used in its staple form to manufacture non-woven fabric. In natural form, staple fibre is available in shorter lengths and their long synthetic filaments is majorly synthetic fibre manufactured to a longer length. Polymer spinning, drawing, crimping, cutting, and bailing are the processes to manufacture synthetic staple fibre. Commercialization of polyester staple fibre has driven the growth of synthetic staple fibre over the years.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Staple Fibre Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia Pacific is the dominating region in the Staple Fibre Market. This growth is mainly attributed to the increased demand for staple fibre in home textile and apparel manufacturing.

2. Personal care and hygiene industry is expected to be the significant segment owing to the consumer inclination towards the use of numerous hygiene product.

3. Staple fibre plays an important role in several industries especially in the textile, furniture, and construction which is expected to provide significant growth opportunity for the global market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. polyester segment held the largest Staple Fibre Market share in 2021 with a share of over 35%. Polyester staple fibre is one of the most widely used synthetic fibre and the demand for this fibre is significantly growing over the past few years. The major raw materials used in the production of polyester fibre are mono ethylene glycol (MEG) and purified terephthalic acid (PTA).

2. Asia Pacific is the leading region accounted for the largest share in the Staple Fibre Market in 2021 and held nearly 35% of market share. This growth is mainly attributed to the increase in demand for staple fibre in several end use industries in this region such as textile, automotive, construction, furniture, hygiene and personal care, and agriculture including others.

3. The textile industry segment is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period in the global Staple Fibre Market. Staple fibre is extensively used on textile industry for clothing and home textile production

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Staple Fibre Industry are -

1. Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.

2. Bombay Dyeing

3. Indorama

4. Reliance Industries Limited

5. Toray Industries, Inc.

