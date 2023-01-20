Diphenylamine Rubber Antioxidant Market to Reach US$95.3 million by 2027 : IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising Production of Eco-Friendly Tires will Drive the Growth of the Market rubber based products and drive the Diphenylamine Rubber Antioxidant Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Diphenylamine Rubber Antioxidant Market size is forecast to reach US$95.3 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2022-2027. Diphenylamine is an amine-type antioxidant generally used in the elastomers. It is a staining and blooming type antioxidant that provides superior heat and flex-cracking resistance to rubber vulcanizates and is utilized in natural rubber (NR) and synthetic rubber (SR) goods. Additionally, in the production of synthetic rubbers, it is employed as a stabilizer. The increasing preference for synthetic rubber over natural rubber due to its superior abrasion resistance and heat resistance is the critical factor estimated to fuel the demand for diphenylamine rubber antioxidant over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising usage of styrene-butadiene rubber, polychloroprene, nitrile rubber, and others owing to its versatility and reliability in various applications has raised the industry growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Diphenylamine Rubber Antioxidant Market highlights the following areas -

1. The APAC region dominates the diphenylamine rubber antioxidant market due to the rising growth and demand of the automotive sector. For instance, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers car sales were 25.28 million units in 2020, 25.76 million units in 2019, and 28.04 million units in 2018. Automobile sales exceeded 2017-2018 levels in the second half of 2020.

2. An increase in demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the market. For instance, according to India's National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency electric vehicle demand is expected to rise even more in the near future. By 2026, automobile production is expected to reach US$ 300 billion.

3. In the foreseable future, the demand for diphenylamine rubber antioxidant is expected to rise as a result of the growing demand for synthetic rubber in the medical industry for the production of maximum strength, extra flexibility, and greater protection products.

4. Furthermore, strict regulations associated with diphenylamine antioxidant due to its major health and environmental effects will hinder the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Synthetic rubber (SR) held the largest share in the diphenylamine rubber antioxidant market and is expected to continue its dominance over the period 2022-2027. In the synthetic rubber segment diphenylamine rubber antioxidant is most widely used antioxidant in Chloroprene Rubber (CR) based rubber compounds since it does not influence the bin storage properties.

2. Asia-Pacific region dominated the diphenylamine rubber antioxidant market with a share of 45% in terms of value in the year 2021. The market in the region is witnessing expansion with increasing investments in several end-use sectors.

3. The transportation sector dominated the diphenylamine rubber antioxidant market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2027. The transportation industry is the largest consumer of diphenylamine rubber antioxidant, which is used in natural rubber as well as in the synthetic rubbers.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Diphenylamine Rubber Antioxidant Industry are -

1. Lanxess

2. Eastman Chemical Company

3. Jiangsu Feiya Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

4. Huntsman International LLC

5. Agrofert

