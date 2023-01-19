Electric Wheel Chair Market Booms Across the Globe | Says IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The usage of Electric wheel chairs has been increasing in hospitals and homes owing to a rise in advanced healthcare facilities.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electric Wheel Chair Market is forecast to reach $4,262.1m by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The growth of the Electric Wheel Chair Market can be attributed to increasing applications of Electric Wheel Chairs in homes, hospitals, rehab centers, sports and athletics, and others. The Electric Wheel Chair market is anticipated to rise with the adoption of new technologies such as AI in the manufacture of self-driving electric wheelchairs for airport passengers, sports, and other applications.

Key Takeaways:

• The Electric Wheel Chair Market is a consolidated market with top 5 players accounting a market share of 65.16% in 2018.

• Center Wheel Drive Electric Wheel Chair is the fastest-growing type and has a major share in the market owing to high adoption of these chairs in homes by disabled and old age people.

• Geographically, North America holds a major share owing to an increase in the advanced medical care facilities and healthcare expenditure.

• Adoption of electric wheelchairs by patients suffering from spinal cord injury, physical disability people, and elderly population is set to drive the electric wheelchairs market.

Segmental Analysis:

By Type: The electric wheelchair market is gaining prominence owing to high adoption of central wheel drive electric wheelchairs in homes, hospitals, and rehab centers. Centre Wheel Drive Electric Wheel Chair held a major share of 37% in 2018 of the global Electric Wheel Chair market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.7% during 2019-2025.

By End User: The Electric Wheel Chair in home application held a major share with 49% and is poised to grow at a CAGR 13.51% during the 2019-2025. The adoption of electric wheel chairs in home applications is increasing due to high usage by disable people and elderly population.

By Geography: North America holds major (32%) share in Electric Wheel Chair Market and the usage of Electric wheel chairs has been increasing in hospitals and homes owing to a rise in advanced healthcare facilities. As per Canadian Survey on Disability, 2017, one out of five Canadian (which accounts for about 6.2 million) aged between 15-17 years suffer with one or more disabilities, out of which about 13% have severe mobility disorder.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Electric Wheel Chair industry are:

1. Invacare Corp

2. Sunrise Medical Corp

3. Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

4. Hoveround Corp

5. Permobil AB

