Meridian BPO helps companies across globe reduce their business process costs dramatically by outsourcing to Pakistan
PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The firm has helped clients reduce costs by an incredible 50-70% and improve their profit margin.
As business costs have increased dramatically worldwide, including in America, many firms need to adjust to stay afloat. Moreover, traditional business process offshoring centers such as Latin America, the Philippines, and India have become more expensive because of strong currencies and local talent demanding higher wages. This is where reputable BPO provider Meridian BPO is offering an alternative solution.
The company is a renowned business process outsourcing firm based in Princeton, New Jersey, USA. They help businesses across the globe outsource to Pakistan, an economy characterized by innovation and its dynamic workforce, proving resilient in navigating economic changes. These characteristics, coupled with many highly trained and university-educated students entering the workforce every year, make Pakistan a “hidden gem” offshoring opportunity that smart business owners and executives can capitalize on.
The company, which has over one hundred clients in the US and Canada, has helped firms reduce their staffing costs by an astonishing 50-70%. They also help cash-strapped entrepreneurs, who have trouble affording additional office space or paying full salaries in their native countries, get the talent they need for a fraction of the costs with back-end operations in Pakistan.
Speaking on the matter, a representative for the company said, “It is surprising how many entrepreneurs and executives are only now waking up to the potential in Pakistan. Because of its unique position in the world and economic environment, companies can cut in half the cost they incur when outsourcing to traditional offshoring centers. The country has one of the largest English-speaking populations in the world, with a highly educated and skilled workforce. The flexibility is also unmatched as most of the workforce is ready to work in any time zone. In addition, some of the largest companies in the world, including Uber, Western Union, Bentley, and VMware are already outsourcing operations here.”
Thanks to their services, they have helped their clients optimize their workflows so they can focus on the tasks that grow their businesses. Moreover, the model enables entrepreneurs to stay flexible, increasing or decreasing their talent needs according to their situation.
The spokesperson continued, “We enable firms to access a rich pool of talent in all spheres and rapidly build their marketing, sales, operational and technical teams. The cost savings improve their cash flow and enable them to quickly set up customer and back-end office support.”
The company has a vetted talent pool in customer service, technical support, lead generation, virtual assistance, data entry and processing, digital marketing, IT and software development, accounting and accounts payable/receivable, human resources, medical answering, and medical billing and coding that are ready to be deployed quickly for start-ups, small-to-medium-sized businesses, and enterprises.
Executives, entrepreneurs, and business owners interested in learning more about the one-stop outsourcing solution for a diverse range of business processes can visit their website at https://meridianbpo.com/
Fahad Bhatti
