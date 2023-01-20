Sulfur Coated Urea Market Size to Boost US$3.5 billion by 2027 | CAGR of 2.4% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing demand from agriculture sector will continue to drive the global market for Sulfur Coated Urea Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Sulfur Coated Urea Market size is forecasted to reach US$3.5 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Sulphur coated urea is a controlled released fertilizers that are manufactured using the coatings of hot urea by molten sulphur polyurethane oil or a microcrystalline wax. Sulphur coated urea is widely used in agriculture for reducing some of the harmful effects of fertilizers including crop burn. Sulfur coated urea uses specialized fertilizers that are coated by using polymers or waxes which helps to release nutrients slowly. They have wide applications across professional lawn care and turf, greenhouses, horticulture, golf courses, and nurseries. The growing need for agriculture sustainability with minimized input cost and increasing crop yield is expected to augment the market growth of the sulfur coated urea. A growing population is creating demand for food which is also expected to accelerate the market growth of the sulfur coated urea. Moreover, increasing agriculture farmland around the globe has further boosted the market demand of the sulfur coated urea industry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Sulfur Coated Urea Market highlights the following areas -

1. The global Sulfur Coated Urea Market size will increase due to high demand for applications in, golf courses, professional lawn care, turf, nurseries, agriculture, and others.

2. The Asia Pacific region holds a dominant market share in the Sulfur Coated Urea Market due to the high demand generating from agriculture sector.

3. The demand for sulfur coated urea is increasing due to its strict rules and regulations set by the government for reducing the negative effect of fertilizers on the crop, and it is expected to grow Sulfur Coated Urea Market in the coming years.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Polymer-coated urea held the largest share of over 42% in the sufur coated urea market in 2021. Polymer coated urea helps to solve the problem of irregular nutrient release from sulphur-coated urea. A thin layer of polymer coating is used on top of the low-cost sulphur coating.

2. Asia Pacific dominated the Sulfur Coated Urea Market in 2021 with a market share of around 35%, followed by Europe and North America. Rising demand for food products, increased investments in modernisation, and growing disposable income in the region driving demand for agriculture products are expected to result in robust growth.

3. According to Forbes, in India, global smart farming market was set to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13.27% to reach US$12 billion by 2021 end. Thus, use of sufur coated urea in the agriculture sector, will bolster the market growth for sufur coated urea market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Sulfur Coated Urea Industry are -

1. Agrium

2. Israel Chemicals

3. Syngenta

4. Andersons

5. Yara International

