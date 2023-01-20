PEBA-Ester Market Size Expected to Reach US$1,401.3 million with CAGR of 4.2% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The expanding automobile sector is driving the market growth PEBA-Ester Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that PEBA-Ester Market size is forecasted to reach US$1,401.3 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2022-2027. Polyether block amide (PEBA) is thermoplastic elastomers and is a block copolymer, usually made up of materials such as rigid polyamide and flexible polyether. These elastomers are flexible, lightweight, and possess good chemical properties, making them suitable for a wide range of applications. PEBA esters are used extensively in the electrical and electronics industry where they are utilized in the manufacturing of products such as smartphones, flexible screens, wearable devices, cables, and several other electronic items. The electrical and electronic sector is expanding globally owing to the increasing demand for electronic products and this is expected to propel the market’s growth during the forecast period. For instance, as per the stats by Ericsson, smartphone subscriptions are on the rise, and the number is expected to touch US$7.7 billion in 2027. Furthermore, PEBA esters are used in large quantities in the automotive sector where they are utilized for the manufacturing of pressure hoses, inner tubes, outer covers, and several other vehicle components. The automotive industry is booming globally with increasing vehicle production and sales and this is expected to drive the market’s growth during the forecast period. For instance, as per the 2021 stats by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, passenger car registrations in the European region grew 25.2% in the first half of 2021. The raw materials price fluctuation might hamper the market’s growth during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/PEBA-Ester-Market-Research-511430

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the PEBA-Ester Market highlights the following areas -

1. Soft PEBA elastomer is leading the market. This type of PEBA-ester comes with good elasticity and excellent abrasion resistance, making it a suitable option in the market.

2. The increasing demand for electronic products is projected to drive the market’s growth during the forecast period. According to the October 2020 stats by Consumer Technology Association, smartphone sales will rise in 2022 with 76% of all smartphones anticipated to have 5G capabilities in 2022.

3. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest demand for PEBA-esters owing to the expanding electronics market in the region. For instance, according to the July 2021 report by China.org.cn, South Korea’s exports of consumer electronics had a growth trajectory for 12 months in a row.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=511430

Segmental Analysis:

1. Soft PEBA elastomer dominated the PEBA-ester market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. This type of ester comes with a low compression set, robust electrical properties, and high resistance to solvents, greases, and oils.

2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in the PEBA-ester market in 2021, up to 32%. The high demand for PEBA-ester is attributed to the massive growth in the region’s electronic sector. The thermoplastic elastomer material is widely used in the manufacturing of numerous electronic products ranging from smartphones to wearables and cables.

3. electrical and electronic sector dominated the PEBA-ester market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The block copolymer is used massively in the manufacturing of several electronic products and components such as wires, smartphones, flexible screens, and wearable devices.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the PEBA-Ester Industry are -

1. Arkema

2. Evonik

3. EMS-GRIVORY

4. UBE

5.BASF SE

Click on the following link to buy the PEBA-Ester Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=511430

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/11670/thermoplastic-elastomers-market.html

B. Polyamide 6 Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Polyamide-6-Market-Research-510889

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062