Automation Testing Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis - IndustryARC

Automation testing Market Drivers Growing Adoption of Cloud Based Automation Testing Tools and Integration of Machine Learning

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Automation Testing Market size is forecast to reach $31 billion by 2025, growing at CAGR 16.22% during 2020-2025 owing to the coalescence of machine learning in automation testing for writing test cases based on user interactions. This not only saves time by automation of repetitive tasks but also reduces the time to market the product significantly. The major types of automation testing includes static testing and dynamic testing. Static testing includes the examination of output or project artifacts without execution, on the other hand dynamic testing incorporates the process of examination through execution. The paradigm shift to SaaS and the growing number of vendors opting for continuous integrations approach, the need for regression testing for checking the original functionalities of the solutions after the integration of changes, is set to gain more traction during the forecast period 2020-2025. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Functional testing held the major share of the automation testing market in 2019 owing to the growing demand of the same across the SMEs.

2. BFSI sector dominated the automation testing market owing to burgeoning adoption of the various automation testing tools by the neo banking firms.

3. North America accounted the major share of the global automation testing market in 2019 owing to the adoption of various automation testing tools across broad base of large enterprises in the region.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Functional testing held the major share of the automation testing market in 2018 owing to the broad scale adoption of these tools for testing functional requirements of software.

2. Retail sector is set to witness the highest growth rate of 18% during 2020-2025 owing to the growing penetration of e-commerce. E-retail sector is attracting a significant customer attention through new payment methods, interactive mobile applications, Chabot based support system and so on which is set to driving the adoption of automation testing.

3. North America held a share of 37% of the global automation testing market in 2018 owing to the wide scale adoption in large enterprises across IT & telecom, BFSI, retail and other industry verticals.

4. APAC automation testing market is set to witness the highest growth rate during 2020-2025 owing to the blooming startups and SMEs in the retail and BFSI sector along with the growing digital transformation and connectivity in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Automation testing industry are -

1. IBM

2. Microsoft

3. Invensis Technologies

4. Mobisoft Infotech

5. CA Technologies

