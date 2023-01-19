Computer Graphics Market Growing Rapidly with Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Computer Graphics Market Drivers Advancement in the Entertainment Industry

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Computer Graphics Market is forecast to reach $40.25 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2025. Changing user behaviour to modern applications with specific presets propels development in the Computer Graphics Market. Increasing demand in entertainment industry for computer graphics is a major factor anticipated to drive market growth. Computer graphics are used to create 3D animation and 3D movies which also boost computer graphics demand and are expected to boost market growth. Moreover, increasing demand for graphics software in business processes, increased usage of smartphones and increased use of internet websites are also expected to fuel global market growth of computer graphics in the future. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Increasing demand for computer graphics in the entertainment industry is a big factor expected to drive market growth. Computer graphics are used to create 3D animation and 3D movies that also boost the demand for computer graphics and are expected to stimulate market growth.

2. The advancement of the animation segment is also contributing to the growth of the entertainment and advertising industry, due to the growing need for attractive animated scenes in games and movies. Animation is one of the most valuable resources on the website.

3. The Entertainment & Advertisement segment is boosting computer graphics industry growth as animation is increasingly required for movies, games and ads.

4. North America is experiencing immense growth because, due to the presence of a large number of Visual Effects (VFX) firms, it is a hub for computer graphics design software and hardware components.

5. Effects of computer graphics need of their own hardware and software. It is costly to replace old hardware and software processes with 3D hardware and software which can impede the growth of the global market for computer graphics.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Animation Segmented has dominated the Computer Graphics market and is set to grow at growth rate of 6.9% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Computer graphics have emerged along with software which they reinforce with advent new technology graphics providers are coming out with new software updates as well as new software which support each and every vertical industry.

2. Entertainment and Advertising has dominated the Computer Graphics market in 2019 and is set to grow at highest growth rate of 7.3% during the forecast period 2020-2025. The computer graphics market is driven by rising use of mobile devices and increasing exposure to software personalization and customization.

3. In terms of sales, North America accounts for the highest market share and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period , owing to the large local manufacturing industries in countries such as the US and Canada. The overall computer graphics market in North America had a share of more than 38.4% in 2019.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Computer Graphics industry are -

1. Adobe Inc.

2. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

3. Autodesk, Inc.

4. Dassault Systemes SE

5. Intel Corporation

