Gallium Arsenide Market Is Expected To Increase At a Steady CAGR Rate of 11.1% by 2027

The industries such as aerospace & defense, electronics, and communication are analyzed to drive the Gallium Arsenide Market share.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Gallium Arsenide Market Size is forecast to reach $2.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2022-2027. The growing demand for Gallium Arsenide solutions such as laser diodes, light emitting diodes, optoelectronic devices and Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits across various end-user industries such as aerospace & defense, electronics, and communications is analyzed to drive the Gallium Arsenide Market share.

Key Takeaways:

• Gallium Arsenide Market in Asia-Pacific region held significant market share of 36.5% in 2021, owing to the growing consumption of smartphones and other high-performance electronics devices in the region.

• Vertical Gradient Freeze (VGF) Grown Gallium Arsenide will remain the largest manufacturing technology, and it is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period as it produces substrates with relatively low defect densities and higher mechanical strength.

• The demand for Gallium Arsenide is driven by smartphones and other applications across the consumer electronics industry, which require semiconductor ICs. In addition, the trend of increasing numbers of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is expected to force the semiconductor industry to invest in this equipment, in a bid to attain intelligent products.

Segmental Analysis:

By Production Method: Vertical Gradient Freeze (VGF) Grown Gallium Arsenide segment held significant market share of 32.2% in 2021. VGF Grown Gallium Arsenide will remain the largest manufacturing technology, and it is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period as it produces substrates with relatively low defect densities and higher mechanical strength.

By Application: Smart phones segment in Gallium Arsenide Market is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The demand for Gallium Arsenide is driven by smartphones and other applications across the consumer electronics industry, which require semiconductor ICs.

By Geography: Gallium Arsenide Market in Asia-Pacific region held significant market share of 36.5% in 2021, owing to the growing consumption of smartphones and other high-performance electronics devices in the region.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Gallium Arsenide industry are:

1. Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Co.

2. AXT Inc.

3. Freiberger Compound Materials GmbH

4. GCS Holdings Inc.

5. IntelliEPI Inc.

