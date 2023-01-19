Wireless POS Terminal Market is Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 23% Over The Coming 5 Years

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The logistics industry's widespread use of Wireless POS Terminals for seamless and effective customer engagement is fueling the market's expansion.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Wireless POS Terminal Market size was valued at US$6.25 billion by 2027, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23% during forecast period 2022-2027. Wireless POS (Point of Sale) Terminal refers to the method of paying for products and services using wireless devices. These payment gateways generally use radio frequency identification, which is a near-field communications terminal technology. There are a variety of wireless POS systems including card payments and barcode scanning systems.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=505300

Key Takeaways:

• The portable countertop & PIN pad segment held the largest share (35%) in the Wireless POS Terminal Market by type, in 2021. The high adoption of portable countertops & PIN pads is due to the increased use of advanced technologies to facilitate fast and flexible business operations.

• The retail and e-commerce segment, by end-users in the Wireless POS Terminal Market, is expected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The retail and e-commerce sector is increasingly adopting the Wireless POS Terminal to enable an efficient and secure transaction system.

• Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.3% in the Wireless POS Terminal Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. The widespread adoption of wireless POS terminals across multiple sectors in this region enhances the operational flexibility of transaction systems with a significant increase in online shoppers.

Click on the following link to buy the Wireless POS Terminal Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=505300

Segmental Analysis:

By Type: The Wireless POS Terminal Market by type has been segmented into portable countertop & PIN pad, mPOS, smart POS, Mini POS and smart mobile dongle. The portable countertop & PIN pad segment held the largest share with 35% in the Wireless POS Terminal Market by type, in 2021.

By End-users: The Wireless POS Terminal Market by end-users has been segmented into BFSI, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, travel and hospitality, transportation, logistics, media and entertainment and others. The retail and e-commerce segment is expected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

By Geography: The Wireless POS Terminal Market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and RoW. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Wireless POS Terminal industry are:

1. Ingenico Group

2. First Data Corporation

3. Elavon Inc.

4. Castles Technology Ltd.

5. Verifone Holdings, Inc.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Wireless-Pos-Terminal-Market-Research-505300

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Contactless Payment Market:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16196/contactless-payment-market.html

B. Mobile Payments Market:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/42/Mobile-Payments-Market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062