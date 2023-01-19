FreakOut Pte. Ltd. and Adello Announce Partnership to Drive Higher Results for Advertisers Across Southeast Asia
FreakOut Holdings, Inc. (TSE:6094)
We are extremely happy and proud to be Adello’s preferred partner in the SEA region. This reflects the commitment of both sides to work together to satisfy the needs of clients in the region.”SINGAPORE, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FreakOut Pte. Ltd., Asia's top ad-tech platform, announces its close cooperation with Adello, a leading Swiss/US AdTech provider.
— Kelvin Tan, Regional Director, FreakOut MYSG
FreakOut Pte. Ltd. is happy to announce its collaboration with Adello, a leading Swiss/US mobile AdTech provider. Setting common business goals and core values as their north star, Adello’s technology will be used for enhancing targeting capabilities, including geolocation and device targeting, for FreakOut’s Rich media campaigns, pairing innovative Freakout formats with advanced targeting from Adello.
After a successful first six months of joint campaigns, Adello and FreakOut have decided to enter into a long-term partnership. FreakOut has been named a Gold Partner by Adello, making FreakOut their preferred partner in the SEA region.
To kickstart this partnership, FreakOut’s advertisers will now be able to fortify their targeting strategy by employing Adello’s innovative targeting and AI technology on FreakOut’s creative Rich Media formats. The combination of Adello’s technological expertise and FreakOut’s executional prowess will allow for a more detailed understanding of the consumer and their devices, thereby creating more opportunities.
We are extremely happy and proud to be Adello’s preferred partner in the SEA region. This reflects the commitment of both sides to work together to satisfy the needs of clients in the region by striving for better technology in terms of geolocation targeting. Having worked with Adello for the past 6 months, we have already seen favorable campaign performance for advertisers across the entire region and we’re looking forward to a long, synergistic and strategic partnership in the years to come."
| Mark E. Forster, Founder, Adello
We are delighted to have FreakOut, a team of seasoned local advertising experts with a proven track record in the Southeast Asian market, join forces with us. The combination of FreakOut and Adello's expertise will greatly benefit advertisers in the region. We are thrilled about the opportunities this partnership presents and look forward to working closely with FreakOut."
|About FreakOut|
FreakOut is a global marketing technology company with programmatic solutions (DSP, SSP) that deliver in-feed display and video formats across global publishers. Headquartered in Singapore, FreakOut has 11 offices across 10 countries, which include Malaysia, Japan, China, Indonesia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, and the USA. FreakOut is a part of FreakOut Holdings, Inc., which is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE:6094) and oversees the investments for FreakOut.
FreakOut’s digital advertising solutions, which include products for display, video, and YouTube ads, are meticulously designed to help clients advertise their brands and products across all stages of the marketing funnel. For more information, visit www.freakout.net
|About Adello|
Adello, a leading Swiss/US AdTech provider, leverages real time human behavior analytics with fully automated, self-learning technology for maximum mobile marketing ROI. Global market research agency Technavio ranks Adello’s technology, which is protected by various patents and has won more than 20 awards, among the Top 16 in Big Data worldwide.
Its satisfied customers include hundreds of the world's leading brands and agencies, such as BMW, Clear Channel, GroupM, McDonald's, SBB and UBS. Adello operates offices in Europe, Asia, and North America. Adello is a Swisscom Ventures portfolio company.
In parallel to AI in mobile advertising, the company has been focusing on Metaverse projects using technologies such as Blockchain, Unreal Engine 5, Crypto/NFT under the name “Lab51 Inc”. For more information, visit www.adello.com and www.lab51.io
