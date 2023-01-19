Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,429 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,908 in the last 365 days.

Mustang Secrets Beyond the Himalayas released on Apple TV

Official Poster

Nepal's Mustang is a truly special place, and we hope this film will help to shed light on the rich culture and history of this little-known Region.”
— Jaswant Dev Shrestha
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Heights Entertainment is excited to announce the release of "Mustang Secrets Beyond the Himalayas," a feature documentary film that explores the hidden culture and history of Mustang, a remote area in the Annapurna Himalayas region of Nepal. The film, Hosted and Directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Jaswant Dev Shrestha, is available on Apple TV in 63 countries starting on January 18, 2023.

"Mustang Secrets Beyond the Himalayas" takes viewers on a journey through Mustang's rugged and isolated landscape, a region that has long been shrouded in mystery. Through stunning footage and in-depth interviews, the film delves into the lives and customs of the people who call Mustang home, offering a rare glimpse into a culture that has remained largely untouched by the modern world.

The film explores beyond the world-famous Annapurna Circuit Trek, capturing Mustang's ancient traditions and rituals and highlighting the region's unique culture and spiritual practices.

Jaswant Dev Shrestha, the Director of the film, says, "Nepal's Mustang is truly a special place, and we hope this film will help to shed light on the rich culture and history of this little-known Region."

Creative Heights Entertainment is thrilled to bring this incredible story to audiences around the world. Don't miss this opportunity to discover a hidden world beyond the Himalayas.

Mark Fukae
Creative Heights Entertainment
email us here

Trailer

You just read:

Mustang Secrets Beyond the Himalayas released on Apple TV

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.