Mustang Secrets Beyond the Himalayas released on Apple TV
Nepal's Mustang is a truly special place, and we hope this film will help to shed light on the rich culture and history of this little-known Region.”HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Heights Entertainment is excited to announce the release of "Mustang Secrets Beyond the Himalayas," a feature documentary film that explores the hidden culture and history of Mustang, a remote area in the Annapurna Himalayas region of Nepal. The film, Hosted and Directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Jaswant Dev Shrestha, is available on Apple TV in 63 countries starting on January 18, 2023.
"Mustang Secrets Beyond the Himalayas" takes viewers on a journey through Mustang's rugged and isolated landscape, a region that has long been shrouded in mystery. Through stunning footage and in-depth interviews, the film delves into the lives and customs of the people who call Mustang home, offering a rare glimpse into a culture that has remained largely untouched by the modern world.
The film explores beyond the world-famous Annapurna Circuit Trek, capturing Mustang's ancient traditions and rituals and highlighting the region's unique culture and spiritual practices.
Jaswant Dev Shrestha, the Director of the film, says, "Nepal's Mustang is truly a special place, and we hope this film will help to shed light on the rich culture and history of this little-known Region."
Creative Heights Entertainment is thrilled to bring this incredible story to audiences around the world. Don't miss this opportunity to discover a hidden world beyond the Himalayas.
