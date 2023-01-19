Every Kid Sports to Partner with Alaska Airlines to Inspire Local Youth

Alaska Airlines commits to community development in Oregon by providing over 500 kids from income-restricted families with access to youth sports.

BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every Kid Sports, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is pleased to partner with Alaska Airlines to increase access to youth sports throughout Oregon. With its $100,000 donation, Alaska Airlines will provide more than 500 kids from underserved communities in Oregon with the opportunity to play youth sports through the Every Kid Sports Pass. The Every Kid Sports Pass is available for recreational leagues, as well as pay-to-play after-school sports programs in elementary, middle, and high schools, including the upcoming Spring Sports season.“We are thrilled to be working with Alaska Airlines to impact kids throughout Oregon. Families from across the state are encouraged to apply for support to get their kids involved in recreational sports. We believe every kid deserves the chance to play. Kids who play sports are more resilient and able to cope more effectively in the chaotic times we find ourselves in,” stated Natalie Hummel, Founder and Executive Director of Every Kid Sports."Sports are an incredible way for young people to learn collaboration, develop their confidence, reinforce their drive and provide new experiences that enable future opportunity,” said Diana Birkett Rakow, senior vice president of public affairs and sustainability for Alaska Airlines. “We’re grateful for the chance to partner with Every Kid Sports, to invest in Oregon and ensure that financial capacity isn’t a barrier to kids seeking to experience the joys and benefits that come with playing recreational sports.”This partnership bolsters Every Kid Sports mission to help kids from income-restricted families participate in youth sports so they too can experience the joy and positive benefits of playing. Research shows that in addition to the myriad physical, mental and emotional benefits youth sports provides, participation helps reduce youth violence, drug and alcohol abuse and teen pregnancy.The Every Kid Sports Pass provides funding to cover registration fees for recreational youth sports that are at least four (4) weeks in duration. Children ages 4-18 are eligible to receive up to three grants a year. Pass applications must show proof of a child’s enrollment in Medicaid, SNAP or WIC. Additional details pertaining to Every Kid Sports and the Every Kid Sports Pass can be found at www.everykidsports.org Alaska Airlines operates 125 flights a day from Portland, Eugene, Medford and Redmond to 46 destinations.About Every Kid SportsEvery Kid Sports is an award-winning national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that empowers children to play sports by removing the financial barriers to participation. Since 2009, the organization has provided nearly 100-thousand grants that help cover youth league registration fees for children in low-income communities, “leveling the playing field” in youth sports. Every Kid Sports has received the GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency and the Impact Award for Reduced Inequalities by the Beyond Sports Collective, and has been recognized by The Aspen Institute as a Project Play Champion. Grant partners include Under Armour, DICKS Sporting Goods, T-Mobile, NFL Flag Football, Little League International and the NBA Players Association Foundation. To learn more, submit a grant application, or show donor support, please visit www.everykidsports.org About Alaska AirlinesAlaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We emphasize low fares and award-winning customer service. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, our guests can travel to more than 900 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.