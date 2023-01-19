Amp Studio Joins the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce
EINPresswire.com/ -- Amp Studio is excited to announce its membership with the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, the largest and most influential pro-business organization in the region. As a member of the Chamber, Amp Studios is committed to promoting and driving important initiatives that benefit the community of San Antonio.
To celebrate our membership, we will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on January 27th at 10:30 am, immediately following our 9:30 am class. We invite our members and the community to come and see our studio and learn more about our electrifying combination of high-intensity, low-impact, beat-based cycle and strength workouts.
Beyond building strong bodies, the Amp Studio experience is designed to build strong communities. We believe in creating a community where everyone feels welcome. Our classes are designed for all ages, fitness levels, and genders.
We are excited to be a part of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce and look forward to connecting with members and leaders from all areas of our city to address the region's issues and unique challenges.
ABOUT:
Amp Studio is a top-rated fitness center located in San Antonio, Texas, that provides a distinctive blend of high-intensity, low-impact, beat-based cycle and strength workouts. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced athlete, our classes are tailored to your needs and will help you achieve your fitness goals. Led by our expert team of instructors, who foster an inclusive and welcoming atmosphere, our workouts are suitable for all ages, abilities, and genders. Come and experience the Amp Studio difference and take your fitness to the next level. To learn more about our membership with the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce and our services, please visit www.amp-studio.com, email us at info@amp-studio.com or call us at (210) 228-0797.
Becky Cerroni
