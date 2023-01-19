Arrigoni Winery Announces Winter Hours and Specials
EINPresswire.com/ -- Arrigoni Winery is excited to announce their winter hours of operation, open every Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 6pm. Despite the colder weather, visitors can still enjoy a comfortable and relaxed experience at the winery with their rustic wine tasting room, covered outdoor pavilion, and vinyard-side patio.
One of the most popular winter specials at Arrigoni Winery is the return of their famous hot mulled wine. Guests can choose from the Rosso Red or Bad Apple White, and even take home their own hot mulled wine kit to enjoy at home. In addition to wine, visitors can also indulge in a variety of made to order food options such as flatbreads, spinach artichoke dip, cheese & crackers and more.
Arrigoni Winery offers a variety of tastings for guests to enjoy, including four wine & cider tasting flights. The winery also boasts over 30 specialty wines made at the farm, as well as a selection of unique wines and craft beers from local CT breweries.
If you're looking for the best winery and best cider in Connecticut, make sure to visit Arrigoni Winery in Portland. With beautiful grounds, a variety of wines and ciders, and a charming and authentic New England winery experience, visitors are anxious to get to Arrigoni Winery, but in no hurry to leave.
ABOUT:
Arrigoni Winery in Portland, Connecticut is a must-visit destination for wine and cider lovers. Known for producing some of the best wines and ciders in the state, the winery offers a variety of tastings for guests to enjoy. The beautiful grounds provide the perfect setting to savor a glass of wine or cider while taking in the picturesque views. Guests can also choose from an ever-changing selection of local CT craft beers. The winery's rustic wine tasting room, covered outdoor pavilion, and vineyard-side patio ensure a comfortable and relaxed experience, regardless of the weather or season. Come discover the fun at one of Connecticut's most popular wineries and cider companies at Arrigoni Winery. For more information, please visit www.arrigoniwinery.com.
Rosanna Singer
Rosanna Singer
Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co.
+1 860-342-1999
