Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors Holds Special Board Meeting on Friday, Jan. 20, via Zoom

Cheyenne, Wyo – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) Board of Directors will hold a special meeting via Zoom on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

 

During the meeting, the Board will consider two items of business:

 

  • Updates to the WBC loan policy that reflect the new Challenge Loan programs
  • Tabled Town of Glenrock – McGinley Manufacturing Expansion BRC request from the December regular board meeting

 

No further business will be addressed at this meeting. A full agenda and board materials will be available on our website prior to the meeting.

 

Anyone interested in joining the meeting may do so at wbc.pub/wbc_meeting or by calling 1.669.900.6833; enter Meeting ID 295-704-768 (no PIN required, press # when prompted). If joining by phone please note your ability to interact with the panelists may be limited due to system limitations.

 

Members of the public who wish to speak during the meeting should send an email to [email protected] prior to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, stating your name and the topic you wish to address.

 

Business Ready Community Grant & Loan Request

Town of Glenrock – McGinley Manufacturing Expansion: The Town of Glenrock requests a $2,997,294 Business Ready Community Business Committed grant to construct an 8,400-square-foot facility for the expansion of McGinley Manufacturing. The purpose of this request is to expand McGinley Manufacturing to include the aerospace and defense market.

 

Following the board’s recommendation, the project will go before the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) at their next meeting on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

