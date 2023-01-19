IVY Infusions Medical Spa to Expand to New Location
IVY Infusions Medical Spa, Aesthetics & Wellness Center is thrilled to announce that it is expanding and moving to a larger location in Greenwich, CT.GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT, UNITE STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This new location will allow us to provide a wider range of services to our valued clients, including some of the most popular IV treatments such as NAD+, Myers, Immunity with High Dose C, and Glutathione. We also offer IV Ozone Infusions & Injections, which can help boost immunity and improve overall health.
In addition to our IV treatments, we offer a variety of popular aesthetic services, such as neurotoxins and fillers for facial aesthetics. Our “Booty Pop” treatment, which uses Radiesse or Sculptra, is a popular choice among clients looking to enhance their curves. We also offer Radiofrequency skin tightening, a non-invasive treatment that tightens and tones skin for a more youthful appearance.
We are also proud to offer Exosomes Therapy, a cutting-edge treatment that uses the body's own regenerative properties to improve skin texture, tone, and overall appearance.
IVY also offers a variety of medical and holistic weight loss treatments, with a focus on semaglutide injections, a medication that can help control appetite and promote weight loss.
We are excited to be able to provide even more services and treatments to our clients in our new location, and we look forward to welcoming you to IVY Infusions Medical Spa, Aesthetics & Wellness Center soon.
About IVY Infusions Medical Spa, Aesthetics & Wellness Center:
IVY Infusions Medical Spa, Aesthetics & Wellness Center is dedicated to providing the latest in medical spa treatments and wellness services. Under the leadership of Sasha Beatty, MSN, FNP-C, a trained, board-certified advanced practice registered nurse and the CEO and founder of IVY Infusions, we offer a wide range of treatments and services, including IV infusions, aesthetic services, and weight loss treatments, all designed to help you look and feel your best. With our new location, we are excited to offer even more services to our clients and help them achieve their wellness goals. For more information, please call us at (203) 258-4582 or visit our website at www.ivyinfusions.com/.
