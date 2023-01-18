Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,879 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,493 in the last 365 days.

Congratulations to Haisam Rida on winning 2022 FloGrappling Submission of the Year

Haisam Rida

Assembly Jiu Jitsu Logo

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assembly Jiu Jitsu congratulates Haisam Rida on his win of the prestigious 2022 FloGrappling Submission of The Year for his armbar victory at the 2022 ADCC World Championships in Las Vegas over legend Roberto “Cyborg” Abreu in front of a crowd of over 15,000 fans in what has been called “the armbar heard around the world”.

About Haisam Rida
Rida, born in Ghana, received his black belt at the famed Carpe Diem Academy in Japan in 2018. Rida is one of the top ranked competitors in the world and joined Assembly Jiu Jitsu as a staff member in 2020.

About Assembly Jiu Jitsu
Assembly Jiu Jitsu, located in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is the Midwest’s premier destination for Jiu Jitsu training where newcomers and skilled practitioners alike can learn from and train with the highest-level teachers in Michigan. Programs are available for adults and children with classes 7 days per week. Assembly was founded by Head Instructor David Garmo, one of the world’s top professionals competing today. Assembly is a member of the Detroit Jiu Jitsu Syndicate. For more information visit www.assembly-detroit.com.

David Garmo
Assembly Jiu Jitsu
+1 248-820-1579
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

Haisam Rida's armbar over Cyborg at ADCC

You just read:

Congratulations to Haisam Rida on winning 2022 FloGrappling Submission of the Year

Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.