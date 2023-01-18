Congratulations to Haisam Rida on winning 2022 FloGrappling Submission of the Year
EINPresswire.com/ -- Assembly Jiu Jitsu congratulates Haisam Rida on his win of the prestigious 2022 FloGrappling Submission of The Year for his armbar victory at the 2022 ADCC World Championships in Las Vegas over legend Roberto “Cyborg” Abreu in front of a crowd of over 15,000 fans in what has been called “the armbar heard around the world”.
About Haisam Rida
Rida, born in Ghana, received his black belt at the famed Carpe Diem Academy in Japan in 2018. Rida is one of the top ranked competitors in the world and joined Assembly Jiu Jitsu as a staff member in 2020.
About Assembly Jiu Jitsu
Assembly Jiu Jitsu, located in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is the Midwest’s premier destination for Jiu Jitsu training where newcomers and skilled practitioners alike can learn from and train with the highest-level teachers in Michigan. Programs are available for adults and children with classes 7 days per week. Assembly was founded by Head Instructor David Garmo, one of the world’s top professionals competing today. Assembly is a member of the Detroit Jiu Jitsu Syndicate. For more information visit www.assembly-detroit.com.
David Garmo
About Haisam Rida
Rida, born in Ghana, received his black belt at the famed Carpe Diem Academy in Japan in 2018. Rida is one of the top ranked competitors in the world and joined Assembly Jiu Jitsu as a staff member in 2020.
About Assembly Jiu Jitsu
Assembly Jiu Jitsu, located in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is the Midwest’s premier destination for Jiu Jitsu training where newcomers and skilled practitioners alike can learn from and train with the highest-level teachers in Michigan. Programs are available for adults and children with classes 7 days per week. Assembly was founded by Head Instructor David Garmo, one of the world’s top professionals competing today. Assembly is a member of the Detroit Jiu Jitsu Syndicate. For more information visit www.assembly-detroit.com.
David Garmo
Assembly Jiu Jitsu
+1 248-820-1579
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Haisam Rida's armbar over Cyborg at ADCC