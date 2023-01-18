Submit Release
Idaho Broadband Advisory Board Announces January MeetingJan18

MEDIA ALERT                                                         

Contact: Cody Allred
Idaho Commerce
208.334.2470
cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov

BOISE, Idaho (January 18, 2023) – The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board (IBAB) will meet on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. MT.

IBAB was created by the Idaho Legislature in 2021, via the passage of HB127. The board consists of three members from the Idaho House of Representatives, the Idaho Senate and the private sector, appointed by the Governor. Recently, the board established the Idaho Broadband Strategic Plan, which supports the board’s vision that Idahoans have access to affordable and reliable broadband infrastructure.

Interested parties and members of the public can watch the meeting remotely. In-person seating will be available at the Idaho Capitol Building, room WW53, located at 700 W. Jefferson St. in Boise.

View the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board members here.

For more information visit: https://commerce.idaho.gov/broadband/

