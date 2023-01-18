As AI technology proliferates, so do the IP lawsuits

A newly filed lawsuit in the Northern District of California takes aim at image-generating artificial intelligence software, claiming that the software infringes on the trademarks of artists whose work was used to train it. Attorneys with the Joseph Saveri Law Firm LLP filed the complaint Friday on behalf of artists who say their work was used to train the AI software without their consent.
