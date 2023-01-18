Proposed Mandatory Reporting Rule Targets Lawyers' Criminal Acts

California-licensed lawyers would be required to report colleagues who have committed criminal acts under a proposed rule advanced Friday by the state bar’s Committee on Professional Responsibility and Conduct. The draft Rule of Professional Conduct 8.3 says a reporting lawyer must have “personal knowledge” of a fellow lawyer’s wrongdoing based on a “firsthand observation” of the act “gained through the lawyer’s own senses” before reporting that conduct to the bar.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.