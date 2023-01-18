Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,849 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 339,480 in the last 365 days.

Proposed Mandatory Reporting Rule Targets Lawyers' Criminal Acts

California-licensed lawyers would be required to report colleagues who have committed criminal acts under a proposed rule advanced Friday by the state bar’s Committee on Professional Responsibility and Conduct. The draft Rule of Professional Conduct 8.3 says a reporting lawyer must have “personal knowledge” of a fellow lawyer’s wrongdoing based on a “firsthand observation” of the act “gained through the lawyer’s own senses” before reporting that conduct to the bar. 

You just read:

Proposed Mandatory Reporting Rule Targets Lawyers' Criminal Acts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.