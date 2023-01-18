Submit Release
Legal Industry Is Split on FTC's Proposed Ban on Non-Competes

The Federal Trade Commission may have opened a Pandora’s Box right at the beginning of the year by proposing a new rule to ban non-compete clauses in work contracts, arguing these provisions not only harm competition but also hurt workers. The strongly worded proposal calls non-compete clauses an “unfair method” of competition—the debate is on after the FTC opened a public comment period.

