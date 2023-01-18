Students learning in new classrooms at Dover Bay Secondary

CANADA, January 18 - More students in Nanaimo School District are learning in new and modern classrooms with the addition at Dover Bay Secondary now complete.

“I’m proud of the investments our government has made in the region, so staff and students have the space they need to keep up with enrolment growth,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “Now, more students in Nanaimo are learning in modern classrooms and are better connected to their schools.”

The Government of B.C. contributed $2.6 million to the expansion, while School District 68 Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools (NLPS) contributed an additional $400,000. The renovation optimized under-used space in the high school to create four new classrooms, a learning hub, fitness centre and gender-neutral washrooms.

“I am so excited that students at Dover Bay Secondary have new classrooms to learn in,” said Adam Walker, MLA for Parksville-Qualicum. “We know schools are the heart of communities and as more families continue to make Nanaimo their home, this addition will ensure students have the space they need to learn and grow.”

This project is part of the Government of B.C.’s commitment to improve schools for students and staff throughout B.C. Since 2017, $3 billion has been spent to improve schools. This includes more than $35 million in Nanaimo for seismic upgrades at Cilaire and Pleasant Valley elementary schools, and a 12-classroom addition at Hammond Bay Elementary.

“The board of education appreciates the Province’s commitment to improve and modernize our students’ learning environments,” said Greg Keller, board chair of School District 68. “With the completion of the addition, Dover Bay Secondary is now better equipped to support our increased enrolment with more classrooms and additional flex space and provide improved inclusivity and accessibility through updated washroom facilities. This addition will ensure that students have the opportunity to learn in a safe and comfortable environment.”

Budget 2022 includes an additional $3.1 billion for school capital projects over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for future schools.