Oregon Environmental Quality Commission to meet Thursday, Jan. 19

In addition to the informational items outlined on the agenda, the Department of Environmental Quality will present proposed rule updates and revision to the Clean Water State Revolving Fund Loan Program. The commission will also deliberate and take action on proposed finalists for the DEQ director recruitment.

Public forum is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. during which the commission will hold a comment opportunity for any environmental and public health issues relevant to DEQ and EQC.

The public is invited to participate in the meeting by Zoom. Please see the meeting agenda webpage for connection information and to access meeting materials. Commissioners and presenters may attend in-person at the DEQ Portland offices.

Agenda page: https://www.oregon.gov/deq/about-us/eqc/Pages/0119...

