QCT Recovery Grant Program – Lincoln and Greater Nebraska Applications Open

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is now accepting applications for the QCT Recovery Grant Program – Lincoln and Greater Nebraska.

DED will consider proposals for six eligible project types: Placemaking Projects, Innovative Housing Solutions, Small Business and Entrepreneurship Support, QCT Infrastructure, Talent Attraction and Workforce Development, and Planning Grants.

DED invites interested applicants to review all the content on the QCT Recovery Grant Program webpage, including an overview of information about the program, a map of eligible project locations, and the Program Manual.

Applicants in Lincoln QCTs must submit a Letter of Intent by January 20, 2023. Applications are due at 5:00 p.m. on January 27, 2023, for Lincoln projects.

Applicants in Greater Nebraska QCTs (outside of Omaha and Lincoln) must submit a Letter of Intent by January 27, 2023. Applications are due at 5:00 p.m. on February 10, 2023, for Greater Nebraska projects.

Letters of Intent should be emailed to DED.EconomicRecovery@nebraska.gov before completing an application.

Applications shall be submitted electronically through AmpliFund, DED’s grant management system. A link to the applications can be found on the QCT Recovery Grant Program webpage.

For questions related to this program, please email DED.EconomicRecovery@nebraska.gov.