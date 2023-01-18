Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Inkerman
INKERMAN, NB, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie‒Bathurst, Georges Savoie, Mayor or Neguac and Vice-President of the Acadian Peninsula Regional Service Commission, and Yvon Godin, President of the Association francophone des municipalités du Nouveau-Brunswick.

Date:

Friday, January 20, 2023



Time:

11:00 a.m. AST



Location:

Inkerman Community Centre


122 de l'Église Street


Inkerman, New Brunswick E8P 1A4


