Lagos, Nigeria, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rukkiesdecor, has created a Niche and she is breaking barriers with her exceptional creativity in the Art of Floristry. Rukkiesdecor differs from traditional florists by creating customer intimacy based on personalized relationships that will save its customers time and reduce anxiety often associated with the floral buying process. We Use technology to make the floral buying experience easy for customers and, at the same time, enable the company to identify and track its customer base. We pride ourselves in creating a new fresh flower arrangement buying experience for customers. Offering exquisite, artistic arrangements is our pride. Building a customer database that identifies contact information as well as preferences (colors, vases, frequency, allergies, pets, children/spouse, birthday, anniversary, etc.).

As the biggest Floral company in Africa, we have organized several workshops and seminars for other upcoming Floral Entrepreneurs in Africa so that our company will not enjoy monopoly as we believe in community building and development. Rukkiesdecor will continue to contribute its quota in the development of Africa and ensuring that we provide employment to as many people as possible through our workshops and outreach programs.

For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/promise-kenneth-odum-the-celebrated-ceo-of-africa-s-leading-floral-production-and-design-company-is-paving-the-way-for-floral-entrepreneurs-in-africa/9471006

Attachments

Full Name : Truth Company : Rukkiesdecor Phone Number : 3076828835 Email : kennethodump@gmail.com Website : https://www.rukkiesdecor.com