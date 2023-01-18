3PL Company, RLS Logistics, Announces Headquarters Move to Glassboro, NJ

RLS Logistics, a leading cold chain solutions provider, announced today that its headquarters office has moved to Glassboro, NJ, providing optimal team growth in the thriving town.

RLS Logistics, a leading cold chain solutions provider, announced today that its headquarters office has moved to Glassboro, NJ, providing optimal team growth in the thriving town.

The 3pl company has been headquartered out of its Newfield, NJ location for 55 years alongside its cold storage warehouse and frozen fulfillment center. The opportunity to transition its headquarters offices to Glassboro comes to combine offices from their Newfield, NJ, and Mount Laurel, NJ offices, ensuring agility for decision making and delivering high levels of customer experience. Additionally, it allows for growth and wellness space for the team members working at the Newfield, NJ, facility.

"It has been a goal of our executive team to have headquarters in a central location. This allows the team to be nimbler with decisions in a flourishing town that offers top talent from Rowan University to support our growing company," said Russell Leo, CEO of RLS Logistics.

The headquarters office will accommodate the company's accounting, human resources, marketing, and business development team members.

"We look forward to making roots in the Glassboro community and building a partnership with Rowan University in the coming years," says Leo.

ABOUT RLS LOGISTICS: Headquartered in Glassboro, NJ, RLS Logistics is a family-owned, third-party logistics provider specializing in value-added cold chain solutions, including LTL and FTL transportation, cold storage warehousing, and direct-to-consumer fulfillment. Founded in 1968, the company has been owned and managed by the Leo family for over 50 years and has grown into a leading integrated cold chain 3PL. For more information, visit https://www.rlslogistics.com/.

