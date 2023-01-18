Barksdale Named to 2023 OTCQX Best 50

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2023) - Barksdale Resources Corp. BRO BRKCF ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2023 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2023 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2022.

Rick Trotman, President and CEO of Barksdale stated, "We are extremely grateful for our strong shareholder support in 2022 and we look forward to maintaining this traction and delivering value throughout 2023."

For the complete 2023 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visit: https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/2023_OTCQX_Best_50.pdf

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Barksdale Resources Corp. is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

