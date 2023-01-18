El Septimo to Open Third Cigar Lounge in Tucson, AZ

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo, the world's fastest growing cigar company, has announced the opening of a new cigar lounge in Tucson, AZ. The lounge will open its doors to the public on February 14th, 2023 on Valentine's Day. The lounge is located at 6866 E. Sunrise Dr. Suite 150, Tucson, AZ 85750.

"We are ahead of our schedule on meeting our expansion plan of opening 30 El Septimo Cigar

Lounges. We will accomplish this goal by either rebranding existing lounges into El Septimo Official Lounges, or the alternative, which is to open our own retail locations. Our preference is to work with existing retailers, which will be equally beneficial, as this will boost retailer sales by connecting them to the world's most-known luxury cigar brand. El Septimo is a brand that is globally recognized as the best premium cigar maker, and demand for our products is growing rapidly. Consumers all over the world want to have access to this superior line of cigars, and we will make sure they have it," says CEO Zaya Younan.

Younan continues, "The owner of this new cigar lounge in Tucson, AZ is Scott Miller. This brand new Cigar Lounge & Bar will offer 4,000 square feet of luxury retail space, with a designated walk-in humidor and smoking lounge, in addition a Members-Only Lounge that will also be rebranded after El Septimo. The Lounge will only carry El Septimo Cigars and Accessories. This is a unique opportunity for us that we will replicate around the world."

"I have watched El Septimo grow in the U.S. unlike any other brand I've seen in the world, and I have enjoyed smoking their cigars for years. It is truly an honor for me to work with the world's most luxurious brand with over 42 different blends and the most extensive line of luxury cigars and accessories," says Scott Miller, owner of the lounge.

The new El Septimo Lounge in Tucson will offer only El Septimo Cigars, showing the complete line of over 42 different blends, in addition to the brand's full line of premium accessories, spirits, and wines.

Next, El Septimo plans to open Cigar Bar & Lounges in Florida and Chicago.

About Younan Company

Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company's strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $4.8 billion in assets under management through its Younan Properties and La Maison Younan. La Maison Younan owns and manages luxury hotels and resorts in France and Portugal, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Domaine de Vaugouard, and Château de la

Perrière, as well as Malibu Foz Hotel and Beach Resort located in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, four

French golf courses including Golf des Forges , Golf du Petit Chêne , Golf d 'Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard, two vineyards in Saint-Émilion including Château La Croix Younan and Château Zaya, El Septimo Premium Cigars & 7 Global Distribution Tobacco Wholesale, and MPA Studio de Création Design Agency in Paris.

